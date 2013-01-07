Baby Goose Kickboxes! Ryan Gosling in the Only God Forgives Teaser.

It’s going to be a busy year for Baby Goose droppings (I’m sorry) with Gosling toplining Ruben Fleischer’s Gangster Squad this weekend, Place Beyond the Pines from his Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance in March, and an untitled Terrence Malick project supposedly in post-production. But he’s also re-united with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn in Only God Forgives, about a vigilante roaming the underground muay thai matches and brothels of Bangkok. It seems no director can work with Baby Goose just once. Why, it’s almost as if he’s a human Hershey’s kiss wrapped in rainbows whom no mortal can resist.
Only God Forgives doesn’t have a release date yet, but below you can see the first teaser, which is pretty crappy quality, but does feature a brief blur of Baby Goose kickboxing. I hear he has a black belt in sincere apologies. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to write some indignant letters about why this wasn’t titled “Only Gosling Forgives.”
Some of you probably hate or will come to hate me for this, but I take great pride in the number of different media outlets I’ve got calling him “Baby Goose.”
Hey girl, I want you to hit me as hard as you can.
Hey girl, I chose the art of 8 limbs so I could give you extra hugs.
I am a straight, heterosexual male, and yet to see the Baby Goose injured like this frightens and infuriates me. Has anyone brought him soup yet? GET HIM A FUCKIN’ CASSEROLE AND A RAW STEAK!
I want to poke his eye like the under-poached egg sac it is.
