Baby Goose Kickboxes! Ryan Gosling in the Only God Forgives Teaser.

Senior Editor
01.07.13 31 Comments

It’s going to be a busy year for Baby Goose droppings (I’m sorry) with Gosling toplining Ruben Fleischer’s Gangster Squad this weekend, Place Beyond the Pines from his Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance in March, and an untitled Terrence Malick project supposedly in post-production. But he’s also re-united with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn in Only God Forgives, about a vigilante roaming the underground muay thai matches and brothels of Bangkok. It seems no director can work with Baby Goose just once. Why, it’s almost as if he’s a human Hershey’s kiss wrapped in rainbows whom no mortal can resist.

Only God Forgives doesn’t have a release date yet, but below you can see the first teaser, which is pretty crappy quality, but does feature a brief blur of Baby Goose kickboxing. I hear he has a black belt in sincere apologies. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to write some indignant letters about why this wasn’t titled “Only Gosling Forgives.”

Some of you probably hate or will come to hate me for this, but I take great pride in the number of different media outlets I’ve got calling him “Baby Goose.”

[hat tip: THR]

Around The Web

TAGSNICOLAS WINDING REFNonly god forgivesONLY GOSLING FORGIVES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP