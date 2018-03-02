Frotcast 362: Oscars Preview And Tales From NPR

–
his week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb is live in studio with Vince and Brendan for another #content-filled episode. This week, we talked about Alex Jones yelling at a teen, Jason Whitlock’s Twitter conspiracy, did some Tales from NPR and the Royalty Freestyle, and of course, previewed this year’s Oscars. Enjoy and frot on, donate at Patreon dot com slash Frotcast.
#Content
1:30 – Alex Jones challenges a teenager to debate.
16:50 – Tales From NPR
47:00 – Royalty Freestyle
59:00 – Handicapping the Oscars
Hopefully another fun episode of FILMBRUNK FROGCAST!
“Handicapping the Oscars”
Retard Matt Damon voice *MATT DAMON*
Matt doesn’t want you to ruin Phantom Thread like he actually wants to see it. I will do the Oscars drinking game if we can do a live chat/discussion thread. Remember those things?
Seconded through 69th’nd on this.
Nice
Enjoyable Frot, gentlemen.
I have a theory about why the royalty free songs have been fucking up lately: the people who own the sites have heard Matt bastardizing their music and are trying to put a stop to it. It’s sort of like how the Koi Calls guy shortened the length of how long his voicemail messages could be until you couldn’t do them properly anymore.
That’s so crazy that it actually makes sense.
Matt freestyling when it ended and Vince starting it over just made it even better.
Great episode. You guys are right that fat men have the grossest voices and Brendan was right that Jeff Garland did age the worst because fat people just age faster and grosser.
I also want to recommend Annihilation and Red Sparrow. Two great movies no one will see even though you should.
I died* during that bit where the father is coming up with a name of their newborn.
*I’m trying to fit into youth culture.
Seems like a good time for another round of names I’ve seen at work:
Do you work at the welfare office?
FWIW, “Jazmyne” was when I knew you weren’t a Mormon baptizer.
Jesus Fucking Christ. This is still blowing my mind. Laborshia
…
I don’t think that child was wanted.
So many great callbacks. I really need to know where “Staged” comes from.
Nevermind, I got it. Episode 588. Those f-ing nutjobs here in NYC that ride the trains with no pants on every January.
Check the Best of 2017 for more, but it’s from a TAL segment about Improv Everywhere.
That’s weird. I commented back like 20 minutes after I left the first comment, saying I found it. Thanks anyway. It’s episode 588 of TAL, and it was in regard to the ‘no pants’ day in January when people here in NYC ride the subway without pants on. I don’t think the frotters ever mentioned that. Geez, I might’ve been able to hear Ira Glass say “Staged” in person, lol. Imagine my surprise to find out the guy is nearly 60 years old. I honestly thought he was a 20-something millennial, lol.
I swear I didn’t see that reply until just now.
I’m shocked no one mentioned Equanimeous’ brothers Amon-Ra and Osiris.
Those are just classical.
And that the “Saint” part of “St Brown” was just made up by their dad.
They were all on “Real Sports” recently, he’s like LaVar Ball but not an asshole. (And their mom is equally interesting.)
