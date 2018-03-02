Frotcast 362: Oscars Preview And Tales From NPR

03.02.18

his week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb is live in studio with Vince and Brendan for another #content-filled episode. This week, we talked about Alex Jones yelling at a teen, Jason Whitlock’s Twitter conspiracy, did some Tales from NPR and the Royalty Freestyle, and of course, previewed this year’s Oscars. Enjoy and frot on, donate at Patreon dot com slash Frotcast.

1:30 – Alex Jones challenges a teenager to debate.

16:50 – Tales From NPR

47:00 – Royalty Freestyle

59:00 – Handicapping the Oscars

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.


