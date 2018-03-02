It’s that time of year again, folks. Actually, it’s slightly later than that time of year this year, as the Oscars is taking place a week later than usual on account of the Olympics. The Olympics have ended, now tune in for the Olympics of self-congratulating! The red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 PT/6:30 ET, the awards telecast at 5pm/8pm, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.
It feels like general interest is lower this year. Which you could blame on a crop of pretty good but not life-changing movies (outside of Lady Bird, which was great). But I think mostly we all know there’s no way this year’s ceremony could live up to last year’s. Last year’s ceremony pitted La La Land against Moonlight, which was annoying because they were both great, but it ended up working out perfectly when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway botched the presentation, giving it to La La Land when it was supposed to go to Moonlight, and getting both groups of producers on stage together to begin the healing. Which not only saved us an entire year of “La La Land only won because of white privilege!” and “Moonlight only won because of political correctness!” shit takes, it was a genuine, spontaneous moment. You can expect a lot of things from an Oscars telecast, spontaneity isn’t generally one of them.
It’s unlikely this year could produce anything like that, and rather than two worthy films going head to head, we have Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri, favored to become the worst best picture winner since Crash. And it might be worse than Crash.
That said, last year’s telecast took place just a month after Trump’s inauguration, when we were still in the denial/anger stage of grief. Now that we’ve all come to terms with the fact that we live in hell world, the jokes will probably be better. And if not, who cares? That’s what drinking games are for, to make anything entertaining.
I understand there is not enough interest to warrant them, but the Oscar night live chats with Filmdrunk commenters gave me life. I miss them dearly
That was literally my request too. Absent FD input, when I hear “Marty” I erroneously think of lunatic scientists, not visionary filmmakers.
I would pay to see FD-ards do this at AsiaSF.
@Gonad the Barbarian AsiaSF would be perfect.
YES!!! Otherwise I may not even watch the Oscars. Think of the advertisers Vince!
I normally skip out on this stuff but this year sounds strangely compelling.
I feel like the gun control thing is gonna kill me. Surprised the Parkland survivors haven’t been invited to the oscars yet. Maybe that Keaton kid ruined it for future viral kids.
And the Oscar for best crisis actor goes to…
… JOSH GAD
Three Billboards was awesome. So, no surprise you didn’t like it.
Absolutely the most ludicrous and terrible movie ever nominated for best picture.
When will we find our next “Pacific Rim”, Vince? WHEN? It’s the only movie we’ve ever agreed on.
@Vince Mancini Um, The Godfather Part III got nominated for best picture.
I don’t get either of you fucks. I didn’t find Three Billboards to be the vile goddamn disaster that Vince says it is, but at the same time I thought it was middling at best, and it took a big hit when Woody Harrelson bit it.
SPOILER ALERT ASSHOLE I HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
j/k I’ve seen it. It’s awesome.
3BB was alright. I don’t think it should be best picture, but it’s nowhere near as bad as Crash.
Well I haven’t seen it!!
..whatever, I’ll just watch No Country For Old Men again.
Amen @Verbal Kunt
Beauty and the Beast got production and costume nods, so the Josh Gad Alert Level is still at least Yellow.
Just bought my bottle of Bulleit Rye for Sunday night. You guys do the real-time comments thing like you do for the wrestling shows eery week, right? (Sorry, but I was in the liquor store to buy that thing, so I had to buy a few nips and I’m pretty lit right now, lol. Tee-total-er, money saver 4-lyfe).
Upon further research there’s an upcoming movie called Party of the Century. About an unexpected love story between a working-class elevator operator and a Hollywood ingénue, both of whom score coveted invites to Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball. Josh Gad will play the role of Truman Capote.
Does anyone else remember 2011 or 2012 when Vince instituted the Charlie Sheen Tiger Blood rule where you were supposed to drink double after a Charlie Sheen reference and stop when another was made, and then there was ONE joke like two minutes into the show? As a result, Vince nearly died of alcohol poisoning and it was the funniest thing ever involving the Oscars.
I think I remember that because that might’ve been the same year I played the Filmdrunk drinking game with a bottle of 67% Scotch and I fucking passed out by 9:30.