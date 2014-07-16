‘Ouija’ Has A Trailer. Haha, Remember Board Game Movies?

A lot of you squirts are probably too young to remember those heady days back in aught eight or aught nine when it seemed like every sumbitch with a piece of cardboard and a couple of plastic gamepieces was getting bought for the movie rights. But then ‘Battleship‘ crashed and burned and ‘Stretch Armstrong‘ fell into development hell and we were likely spared countless once-promising board game movies, from Adam Sandler’s ‘Candyland‘ to others too painful to remember.
And yet, there’s ‘Ouija,’ out there knowing it’s a joke, an anachronism, a relic of a rightly-forgotten time, still tilting at windmills and wearing a KFC bucket for a helmet. The project, once slated to be directed by McG, ended up with Stiles White in the director’s chair and a bunch of wiener kids I don’t feel like looking up starring. It just had its first trailer released via the Facebook page of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ (Yeah, I dunno either, dudes).
Here it is:
Just in case you’re not sold on the premise of a board game, it has all the shitty tropes you remember and are bored by from every other middling horror movie!
– A haunted house!
– Jump scares!
– The dangling feet of the recently strangled!
– The sound of a little kid crying somewhere!
– A creepy old sage who gives advice!
Phew, you know, at first I was worried it was going to be too much like a board game, but now that I know that it will probably be like every other crappy horror film I don’t watch I’m feeling relieved. Well done, Hasbro, well done. Game recognize games, I suppose.
Then there’s Jumanji.. a movie about a book about a board game.
The ultimate would be a movie whose plot involves the making of Jumanji.. and then the novelization of that movie.
“The Great White Snorter: The Making of Jumanji” starring Robin Williams
If the Ouija board spells “Candyman” five times, The Mighty Feklahr may be interested.
If you reach out to ol’ Fekky in the afterlife, He will spell out, “High Friend”, too!
I know the Ouija board was created as a board game, but it certainly evolved far and beyond that in the occult world. Of all board “games” to make a movie out of, this one makes the most sense (and I’ve already seen no less than a dozen Ouija-inspired horror movies, so it’s hardly original.)
QUIT DISSIN’ MY GENRE.
It only works if One of you is a dirty rotten liar.
@Feklhr – tell that to Linda Blair.
Uh…*smashes helm*…subspace communications are down!
“What’s it spelling?”
B-E-N-G-H-A-Z-I
(*runs away screaming*)
B-A-B-A-B-O-O-E-Y
T-W-O-G-I-R-L-S-O-N-
AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
F-U-C-K- -H-E-R- -R-I-G-H-T-
Knock it off!
WTF? It ain’t coed Ouija unless some scamp strongarms VAGINA.
They were all having a pleasant conversation until Jimmy decided to start being such a grammar nazi. No one cares if the ghost ends a sentence with a preposition, you bag of shit.
Shouldn’t that chick be hooked up to an oxygen tank?
Eh, at least it makes more sense than a battleship trapped under a dome and fighting aliens, because Transformers made lots of money.
This is a reboot of Witchboard, right?
Mmmmm. Tawny Kitaen.
If one of the teens in Ouija doesn’t refer to the board as “Like texting for ghosts” I’ll watch Battleship. Twice.
The Mighty Feklahr likes your style, tahQeq!
olivia cooke you are too pretty to be here… but you’re also too pretty to be in bates motel so I guess keep doing you?
Olivia Cooke loves the horror genre.
This looks extra shitty even by shitty horror movie standards.
Horror movie trailers always make me laugh so hard. I mean are they intentionally trying to be funny, or is it a product of thinking they know how to scare teenagers?
“I’m late” – scariest thing I heard as a teen.
I would like to hear more about this…
If everyone in the theater just pushes the screen in the same direction, then maybe it’ll end up next door and show a good movie.
That Ouija board killed JACKIE NEVADA, you bastards!
Is this a good time to tell you guys about the screenplay I’m working on? It’s a romance, but not a romcom, those are just too lame – this will be an epic romance like the notebook or harry met sally. I imagine the lead characters as Whoopi Goldberg and Shia Lebouf, with the third “star” of the film being Gary, Indiana, which will be the setting – like any great romance location is everything. The meet-cute will occur when the two realize they are the only residents of their tenement who have not hung themselves or OD’d. They’ll bond over their shared love of blowing their SS disability checks at the riverboat casino, and making toilet wine, because it’s cheaper than thunderbird.
“Hungry, Hungry Hippos,” directed by Peter Jackson.
Good, this is a step in the right direction. Bring back silly photoshops.