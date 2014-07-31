Our Scientific And Definitive Rankings Of All The Marvel Movies, Updated To Include ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Guardians of the Galaxy opens tomorrow, and it looks to most people different enough from Marvel’s past offerings (it has a talking tree in it, for instance) that it could either be a shark jump or a blood transfusion for the studio. After the Edgar Wright/Ant-Man debacle and an increased willingness to work their TV show (which plays on a network owned by their parent company) into the plot of their movies, the big question hanging over everything Marvel does is whether Marvel is going to remain Marvel, the studio that struck out on its own with Iron Man, or whether it will be just another Disney acquisition that becomes a Disney subsidiary, like Pixar seems to have become.
Haha, did I make that all sound really important? Good, because now we’re going to argue about comic book movies! Which ones rule! Which ones are hecka lame! 2/10 would not bang, first first first! If you need an easy shorthand for why you will never trust me again (“Don’t listen to him, brohs, this idiot laiked ___ better than ___!”), this will provide material for years to come.
Oh, and in case you’re delightfully ignorant of the business side of things, this ranking will be limited to the movies produced by Marvel, which will obviously exclude the X-Men/Wolverine (Fox) and the Spider-Man (Sony) universes (universi?).
Now then. Is everyone ready? Let’s do this! KNIVES OUT! (*puffs inhaler*)
10. Iron Man 2
…I know, some people will defend this movie. I am not one of them. It felt more like a collection of random trailer set pieces than a finished film, and the Ivan Vanko plot was about as compelling as it was good at making sense (ie, not). Really? Giant whips? That’s your entire plan? It’s a bummer, because Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Sam Rockwell, and a drunk Russian Mickey Rourke yelling at his parrot sounded like a can’t-miss pitch (I nearly started a Kickstarter for that last sentence and donated 10 dollars). Maybe Iron Man 2 was cursed by too-high expectations? I really couldn’t tell you. Mainly because I barely remember anything about this movie, which is part of the problem.
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Yes, I’m sure plenty of you are cursing me for this one. I’m not putting it at number nine because I think it’s terrible, it’s just okay (in sort of a boring way). Marvel hasn’t made anything that’s totally bad. Their movies mostly range from C+ to A-. At worst, they’re sort of mediocre and forgettable. And for me, Cap 2 was powerfully, powerfully mediocre. Like mediocrity was infused with super soldier serum.
Stop having the characters diagram your own macguffins and for the love of God no more Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. tie-ins. The Stan Lee cameos are bad enough.
8. The Incredible Hulk
Serious question: does anyone remember this movie? I can tell you where and with who I saw it, but not who the villain was, which seems like a problem. I remember being bored by the movie but excited about the potential of the character, which I guess is something. I still like the idea of Bruce Banner accidentally hulking out during sex, or when he sees a pretty lady.
7. Captain America: The First Avenger
Chris Evans is great but they need to get better writers or directors for these Cap movies. The origin story part was actually pretty good, but the fact that director Joe Johnston was the visual effects supervisor on Raiders of the Lost Ark really showed in Captain America, since he lifted the entire ending. I know, I know, “Whatever, bro, every plot has been done already!” Fair, but the way this one was used was especially anticlimactic and predictable.
6. Thor
Thor seems like a really bad idea on paper, but the movies actually turned out breezy and fun. I love the idea that Marvel hired Hollywood’s leading Shakespeare proponent Kenneth Branagh to direct the silliest of their superhero movies. I love it when Marvel makes inspired hiring choices and doesn’t just go with some run-of-the-mill action director. No one thought Tim Burton would be a good choice for Batman at the time either. (You’re welcome for that little history lesson).
5. Thor: The Dark World
Marvel picked a director no one knew much about (Alan Taylor) for one of their most difficult projects that most people figured didn’t really need a sequel and somehow it worked out. Whereas Cap 2 was constantly explaining itself, Thor 2 just got more and more ridiculous to the point of slapstick. What can I say, I enjoy Chris Hemsworth’s Viking-out-of-water sitcoms. Thor 2 is the closest Marvel has come to self-parody.
4. Iron Man
Robert Downey, AC/DC, and rocket hands – it’s the movie that put Marvel on the map. And I LOVE the way they handled the flying sequences. That said, Jeff Bridges’ assertion that “they had no script, man!” does occasionally show. Luckily Robert Downey Jr. is like alcohol personified – he can make almost anything fun.
3. The Avengers
I feel like I’ve once again put myself in the situation where I have to defend loving ‘The Avengers’ with a couple reservations to those who will demand an unqualified love. Look, Hitler, The Avengers is great, but you have to admit, the first 20 minutes were pretty boring. And no, I will never forgive a character firing a hand gun at an invading army like ScarJo when there are hundreds of other, better weapons available. I get that you want her character to look neat doing it, but that’s just stupid. My grandpa fired his .45 at some planes when the Japs attacked (his words) Pearl Harbor too. Ask him how well that worked out. Or actually I’ll just tell you because he’s dead: the answer is “not very well.”
2. Iron Man 3
Yeah, I know, there was too much Paltrow and Guy Pearce’s character was dumb and the little kid and blah blah blah, but I don’t care. Combining an Iron Man movie with Shane Black movie was everything I’ve ever wanted. It’s all the little things. The wisecracks. The henchman who says “oh screw this” and bolts in the middle of a climactic scene. The Mandarin reveal. I can accept that it has faults, but not that the good doesn’t vastly outweigh the bad.
A lot of people will cry about this choice as Iron Man 3 remains the most polarizing of the Marvel movies, but this is what I know to be true: If you hate Iron Man 3, you hate Shane Black, and if you hate Shane Black you hate Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the first two Lethal Weapons, and The Last Boy Scout, and by extension, you hate America, apple pie, golden retrievers, and freedom. In conclusion, Iron Man 3 is awesome.
1. Guardians Of The Galaxy
I know what you’re thinking: “Come on, Vince, is Guardians Of The Galaxy really better than Iron Man and The Avengers? and how do you stay so handsome?”
To tell you the truth, I don’t know for certain. For that I’d have to watch all three movies back to back and I can’t be doing that, I’ve got lists to write, and beauty masks to apply. What I can tell you is that as I was watching Guardians of the Galaxy, I was pretty pumped the entire time, almost like I was watching a sporting event (I mean like an exciting one, not baseball). Not just smiling or excited, but pumped. Guardians is more like The 5th Element than a superhero movie. They mostly ditched the exposition in favor of world building, which is great, because if you do the world building right, you don’t need exposition anyway. I liked the choice of James Gunn to direct, because he’s weird and sort of off the beaten path (my nickname for your mom’s vadge). That said, I don’t think I’ve ever wholeheartedly loved anything Gunn had done before this. Super was certainly interesting, and undoubtedly gave me a strange crush on Ellen Page, but it wasn’t great. Still, Gunn was an odd choice. Even odder, it turns out Guardians isn’t actually that odd. It’s just good. For something like Captain America, sure, maybe you need a weird director to inject some weirdness. But with Guardians of the Galaxy, the concept is already pretty weird, you just need a guy who can make weirdness work. Who can articulate the weird. And it turns out James Gunn fits the bill just about perfectly.
Did I mention they hired Vin Diesel just to say “I am Groot” over and over? Wonderful.
Now then, I guess that settles that. Don’t agree with these rankings?
What we should really be doing is ranking the ‘Honest Trailers’ of all these movies.
“From Joss Whedon, GOD of the nerds…”
@irishda “…and the single greatest feminist the world has ever known.”
No love for Howard the Duck?
Well, obviously not. But also Howard the Duck was Lucasfilm, not Marvel Studios (which didn’t even exist).
While on the topic, though, there’s also Blade (New Line Cinema) and Ang Lee’s Hulk (Universal).
I was pretty pumped the entire time, almost like I was watching a sporting event (I mean like an exciting one, not baseball).
*slow gauntleted clap*
/cubsfan
The Mighty Feklahr is guessing “X-Men” movies count as separate?
C’mon Fek, did you skip paragraph 3?
D+ Does not follow directions
Kahless on a Kracker, it’s true! The Mighty Feklahr got distracted by a GIF.
What did He just say?
A+ Gets along well with others
Damn, Kate ruins it by turning around. She just doesn’t have a great bootie. Servicable, sure, and the rest of the package is great, it’s just…
It’s like when you think you find the perfect restaurant, the food’s awesome, no wait time, and the whatever sucks. Finish the metaphor yourself, I’m getting distracted by the gif too.
Wait, are we going to debate Upton’s attractiveness AND Marvel movie rankings in the same article? This is going to have more comments than a WWE article that mentions Big Bang Theory…
Hail mighty Feklhr, holder of the Upton gif!
I came here to voice agreement about… something.
I think it was your GIF Fek. That is a mighty fine GIF.
Wait. “Serviceable?”
I’d pick the individual grains of sand out of her crack. With my teeth.
@Romica – I know, right?
Avengers II: Age of Upton?
Well now, I can’t be sure Guardians is going to be any good judging by the rest of this list.
How could the Avengers be below any of the Iron Mans? Just the fact that Joss Whedon could make all the characters work and give everyone a moment is grounds for a fucking Oscar. If this was written or Directed by any other person it would’ve sucked ass. Give it more credit for being amazing!
Duly noted, but you don’t get credit for degree of difficulty. I respect a guy who can make a bug sausage taste good but I’d still rather eat a hamburger.
Wow, and a bonus Joss Whedon slurping too. They’re like the Patriot fans of the movie world. “NO ONE ELSE CAULD DERECT A MOVIE WIT MULTIPLE CHARACTERS! NO ONE DENIES THIS!”
Fine, but it’s still the best movie on this list. It even comes with it’s own awesome supplemental TV Show. Guardians will never have that…it will never deserve that!
Agents Of SHIELD improved dramatically over it’s season, but calling it “awesome” is hysterical.
He fit all the characters in but ScarJo and Renner were pointless. She fires a gun and he shoots arrows! Get them on the front line! Worthless.
@irishda i don’t even have words to tell you how much i appreciate that comment
Iron Man 3 over the original (or really anything for that matter. Cap 2 at the bottom. 0/10 would not read again. This article blows.
Concur. IM3 above the Avengers? Trolling.
And Cap’s director going for his Raiders of the Lost Ark vibe? Why…it’s almost as if they hired Joe J BECAUSE they wanted to capture that very “WWII era action adventure” vibe!
this is pretty much where i’m at with this list too. cap 2 is maybe the only truly well written movie on this list – and as far as shield cameos go – aside from shield’s involvement in the movies predating the television show, the television show being a result of the success of the movies, etc… its like saying “give it up with the gotham pd in all these batman movies, geez.” cap 2 is just a great film, you could take the superheroes out of it and replace them with normal people and it would still work.
i enjoyed the first two iron man movies, but the third one is a mess. and all of the hulk movies have been horrible – if they weren’t they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to not make another one.
Anyone who thinks the Winter Soldier is worse than Ed Norton’s Hulk is clearly suffering from mercury poisoning and at least 3 doses of dementia.
Hype levels for GotG are over 9000!!
I LEEEEROY’D into the theatre for Guardians. Not even gonna lie.
@Iron Mike Sharpie I like to assume that just means you bolted into the theater from the parking lot, pushing down ticket attendants and fighting off ushers while screaming LEEEEEEEEROOOOOYYYYYY the whole time.
The Roger Corman Fantastic Four didn’t make the list? FUCK YOU
I know, right? OR the Hasselhoff Nick Fury.
Add one Dolph Lundgren “Punisher.”
I’ll raise you guys the one TRUE Captain America: JD Salinger’s son Matt.
@kazoshay, I saw that one as a kid in the early nineties, and Red Skull scared the hell out of me.
Damn, this gives me hope. Without reviewing RT to confirm, I think the only time I’ve thought Vince was an idiot/disagreed with him was for Drive, and Cap 2.
I think I have too much hype for this that there’s no way I’ll be satisfied. Can you give away this, so I don’t have any positive/negative expectations going in:
What kind of dog was Cosmo?
Between your ‘Drive’ and Upton criticisms, The Klingon Empire is compelled to detonate you at the quark level.
Who knows, maybe I wasn’t in the right frame of mind when I saw Drive.
But no apologies for 9/10, would-not-bang-ing Upton. You can’t honestly say that she’s bringing it in the ass department in that gif, and what can I say, I like me some rump.
You don’t have to be in the ‘right state of mind’ to enjoy Drive, you only have to be NOT retarded (which your opinion of what constitutes a “good ass” clearly refutes).
The main thing that constitutes a “good ass” is ACTUALLY HAVING ONE.
A simple crack down a wall of skin is only an ass on a technical level. C’mon, mighty, learn to appreciate the finer things in life. Being hyper-focused on breasts is regressive, going back to before you were weened.
The Mighty Feklahr does not heed advice from the foolish.
“They mostly ditched the exposition in favor of world building, which is great, because if you do the world building right, you don’t need exposition anyway.”
You guys, I never cry…
Iron Man 3 was kind of a shitpile. Wasted villain, irritating little kid role, “we don’t know how to end it, so lets throw our CGI budget at it!” ending….blah. Other than that, pretty solid list. I’d probably swap the two Cap movies around.
Side note: Everybody remembers the Edward Norton Hulk movie. How can you not, when it’s on basic cable SOMEWHERE pretty much every weekend, without fail.
I actually liked Iron Man 3 a lot, but giving the Mandarin his home address and then not having 50 Iron Men patrolling the skies was kind of a dumbass move. I didn’t even think about it at first, but when they finally cleared the rubble so that the vault could open, it struck me. I actually get what they were going for with the “swerve,” but after that last trailer when we were promised a “Col. Kurtz” version of the Mandarin I can call it a disappointment.
The Kid… the one thing I can say is at least they didn’t have Tony Stark getting all sappy. He’s just as big a s snarky wiseass to poor kids who get abandoned by their fathers.
I agree @DaisyCutter. I HATED Iron Man 3. You are telling me that non aerodynamic parts of an Ironman suit can fly from Tennessee to Florida on their own with what would have to be a limited power supply and arrive “in the nick of time” without hitting anything along the entire journey? Did each piece have a camera/radar? I could buy magnets or even a short burst of energy, but to fly 1000 miles? Complete and utter bullshit.
The kid took acting lessons from Jake Lloyd I bet.
The Mandarin being bullshit? That’s like making the Green Goblin a tailor who got back at Spider-man by not properly hemming his costume.
Those are just, like, your opinions, man.
I didn’t even see Thor 2.
Evoking The Fifth Element when describing GotG is super f*cking risky. ‘Cause my boner might explode.
As long as there’s no Chris Tucker I’m down.
Was the only line in this whole list that actually made any damn sense!
LOVED the 5th element.
Iron man movies weren’t great… first one was ok. Avengers I liked a lot less the more I watched it… only other film on this list to really compete with guardians for me would be winter soldier… and that should have been ranked in the top 2 instead of at 9th.
Cap 2 was alright. I thought Thor 2 was surprisingly good, certainly relative to what I was expecting.
Switch Cap 2 and IM3 and you might have valid points.
Seconded. Cap 2 was a basically a 70’s political-thriller.
I’d probably go with 90’s political-thriller, since Cap 2 was less “All the King’s Men” and more “Patriot Games”.
More like Fifth Element than a superhero movie? Splooooooog
The only issue I had with Iron Man 3 was “GWENYTH PALTROW OUTTA FUCKING NOWHERE!” Other than that I’d agree it was my favorite marvel movie. (Captain America sucks, Thor was too fast, and don’t get me started on the Avengers).
Extremis-resistant clothes. Took me out of the whole fucking movie. It’s the details man! The details.
And shitting all over Iron Man’s “Joker”.
Eesh. I agree with some of these but Iron Man 3 was just pure hot garbage, I’ve never been more disappointed in a superhero movie than I was here. The Mandarin reveal is a positive? Really?
If you don’t like the Mandarin reveal you are hopeless married to genre conventions beyond all rationality. Come on, that was awesome.
Iron Man 3 was Iron Man 2 Part 2…or something.
The Madarin reveal completely ridiculous and the rest of the movie was just as bad.
I’m with Vince, Mandarin reveal was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a film in a long time.
And they even laid out the idea that the real Mandarin exists and is extremely pissed off in the Marvel One Shot “Hail to the King,” so it’s not even like they really changed anything, just had a faker
I liked the Mandarin reveal, but the rest of the movie was kind of a mess and the ending was fucking retarded. You’re the only one I’ve heard who really liked IM3, @Vince Mancini. I think your Shane Black boner draws blood away from the judgement center of your brain on that one.
@Vince that’s a bit of a sweeping generalization no? Being unexpected doesn’t mean it was GOOD. Considering the actual villain of the movie turned out to by the boring as hell Guy Pearce character, I’m sure that the movie could have used an actual badass villain like The Mandarin.
I believe your colleague, Nathan Birch put it much better than I ever could.
“Offensive because they use all this incredibly potent imagery which mirrors real-life events and tragedies to build the guy up — suicide bombings, Al-Qaeda videos, Iraq and Afghanistan war footage, they draw from it all. Initially it feels like too much. Too much reality for a silly superhero movie. But eventually you start to come around! You think maybe this villain may actually be worthy of this edgy build — annnd then they pull the rug out. Turns out they were using these powerful images to build up a gag that feels like an outtake from a Naked Gun movie. The twist is ballsy and a complete cop out all at once.
Also offensive? The total squandering of Ben Kingsley. Seriously, if you haven’t already, go watch Sexy Beast — if properly motivated, Ben Kingsley could make Darth Vader piss his pants.”
@TheRazz I was HORRIBLY disappointed in the first Hulk movie. I don’t think I’ll ever get that out of my head.
This list is so ass backwards. You’ve got the worst ones on top. I guess this is for non comic book fans. Avengers and Cap2, then Iron Man. That Incredible Hulk movie should the very last or off the list completely along with IM2 and IM3.
I am a comic fan and agree with the list. What now?!?!?!?
You don’t have to agree with a list to recognize the author’s writing skill and rationale.
All these fake nerds farting up your comic book movies, bro?
Good sir, you must have missed the fact that they’ve already been definitively ranked. Check. Mate.
[www.silverscreenriot.com]
“I was pretty pumped the entire time, almost like I was watching a sporting event (I mean like an exciting one, not baseball).”
A little wordy, but they should put this on the poster.
Vince’s opinion of Cap 2 always make me feel conflicted, but then I remember he’s reviewing the movie as a whole and not the scenes I really liked or Cap’s stealth suit (my favorite superhero movie costume). Taking those elements out and… yeah it was boring. Plus “The Winter Soldier” as a title is weak when the character really was only a small part of the story. It’d be like calling Empire Strikes Back “Star Wars: Boba Fett”.
I’ll probably go and see Guardians at some point. Not familiar with this story line.
Iron Man 3 was the worst of this list (it wouldn’t be on any list of mine). Just god awful.
1. Avengers
2. Iron Man
3. Thor
4. Capt America
5. Thor 2
6. Captain America 2
7. Hulk
8. Iron Man 2
i would swap iron man and avengers, but otherwise i agree with your ranking
Why, because Marvel trolled you and the Mandarin was fake? That doesn’t make for a bad movie, just lots of upset nerds.
No that was big swing-and-a-miss. Could give 2 shts less about the madarin of who prior to the movie I had no earthly idea about. I simply just thought the movie sucked and still do actually.
I would swap the Captain America’s. The first one bores me to tears.
I’m assuming you never watched Slither because it’s impossible not to love that movie.
And of course taste is subjective and all that, but I feel like if you have to make a sort of “now calm down and let me explain” type of defense on more than 1 or 2 choices in a list it might be time to reevaluate your taste. And i don’t even really have a problem with these rankings, I find all the Marvel stuff to be more or less pretty damn fun so put them in whatever order you want.
I really shouldn’t have to tell people to come down about Iron Man 3. So much of the anger is directed at the Mandarin being different than what people expected. Hello? Isn’t that a good thing?
@Vince Mancini Hey man I agree with on Iron Man 3. I really love that flick.
Your thoughts on Winter Soldier on the other hand…
Cap 2 was excellent.
Love, love, love, Slither.
My biggest problem with the Mandarin reveal was not because I think you have to be married to the source material but more because it felt like M. Night Shamylan having a twist just for the sake of a twist. I was really enjoying it until then, but once that happened, it took me completely out of it. The final 30 minutes or so is just all over the place, and the whole movie kind of abandons anything we had seen of Tony Stark/Iron Man in any previous film. I would probably have the other 4 in the top 5 there as well (albeit ranked slightly differently) but add Cap 2
Exactly it’s not about being tied to some storyline (of which I knew nothing about anyway). It just wasn’t well done and then as you said the rest of movie was hot garbage. No offense intended because I find myself agreeing with Vince 99% of the time.
Not surprised you gave Guardians a biased review knowing how much you were already looking forward to seeing it. Like when Burnsy sets his sights on a set of twins at the bar, banging them at the same time is just a ‘foregone conclusion’.
I’ll be the same way when Age of Ultron comes out and destroys all these movies!!
You clearly forgot about what happened with Vince and Pacific Rim then.
That’s pretty much human nature.
I didn’t realize I was so far in the minority thinking that Iron Man 3 was on of the best things Disney Marvel had done. Also, I totally forgot about Norton Hulk until this article. What a weird, forgotten thing that movie was.
I am so happy to hear how much praise GotG has been getting, very eager to see it tomorrow.
And don’t let the haters get you down Vince, the Mandarin reveal was perfect.
so, not only are your jokes not funny but your actual opinions are bad too. the winter soldier should be in the top 3 and iron man 2 should be in the middle somewhere. between the thor movies.
What’s the address for your movie blog? I would love to read more of your hot takes!
I haven’t seen half of these movies but unfortunately I have seen Iron Man 2. That movie is in the bottom 5% of all movies ever made.
Hard eye roll at Iron Man 3’s placement, but subjective nerd rage aside (not mandarin related, promise), I was actually surprised you’d not only put Thor above both Captain America movies, but Thor 2 ahead of the original. I liked what Thor tried to do, but I find those movies more bland than the adventures of Chris Evans.
“If you don’t like the Mandarin reveal you are hopeless married to genre conventions beyond all rationality. Come on, that was awesome.”
Vince ,we’ve all signed up for/dropped out od Film History at our local college. Please don’t throw that genre conventions bullshite at us. It was a shitty job and a rushed ending. That movie was horribly bad and made no sense. My list for plot holes alone is 10x longer than your list of all good things I’m that movie. I feel like I just lost my brother… Thanks alot Koba!
So this is a joke/comedy list, right? It’s gotta be, I mean, he can’t actually be serious and put IM3 over Avengers, right? He obviously trolling for ragecomments, that’s gotta be it.
The Disney Marvel movies have been grossly overrated. Avengers was great, the first Iron Man and both Captain Americas were good, and everything else has been completely unwatchable (I haven’t seen Guardians, so I can’t comment on that). And none of the Disney Marvel films have been as good as the first two Christopher Reeves’ Superman films, the first two Tim Burton Batman films, any Chris Nolan Batman film (maybe the Avengers is on par with Dark Night Rises), either Hellboy film, X-Men 2, or Spiderman 2.
Strong taeks aplenty.
And you have a single strong taek.
/Star Trek sucks, Star Wars rules.
Gosh, so true! I am a 37 year old man that is persistently sad because I didn’t save ANY of my massive Star Wars collection from my childhood. I am so blinded by my lust of Star Trek that I ignore all other forms of sci-fi and take no pleasure from anything except acting like a Klingon.
Dumbass.
PS: Kahless was the first Jedi.
Actually, the name is pronounced “du-moss”. And if you don’t agree with my opinion, that’s cool, but there’s on reason for you to start attacking me because we disagree on a truly trivial point. But as I always enjoy an online war, I certainly won’t back down. For example, I have no fucking clue who Kahless is. I was busy getting hummers in high school while watching Empire, rather than engaging in circle jerks while arguing the merits of Bill Shatner vs. the bald English dude.
Fancy. I was a virgin until 23 and the only person I have ever slept with is my wife.
You don’t know who Kahless is because you are a pedestrian level intellect (that apparently is immune to Google searches).
Finally, the only “attack” I made at you was calling you a dumbass (which you didn’t deny). It isn’t much of a “war” when one side is chasing their tail because they are trying so hard to to suck their own dick. I have already wasted too much time on your idiocy.
so this is how these usually go – eh fek? lol
did we completely forget the ridiculous scene where guy pearce, covered in ed hardy-esque “asian” tattoos, started breathing fire? or the magic negro little boy? or the absurdity that tony stark drives his iron man suit like a six year old playing mario cart, grunting and shaking along w/ the screen? in summary, Iron Man 3 was terrible at best…
The problem I have with all of this is that even the best superhero movie is still a pretty average ‘movie’ movie. You know, for adults who don’t obsess over comic books, like LARP, or feel the need to live out their fantasies through this completely juvenile bullshit. As cartoons, these movies are fine. As movies, none of these come within a mile of Boyhood, Lincoln, Boogie Nights, Goodfellas, etc. etc. Every single one of them has a last half hour of nothing but ‘splosions, armies of easily dispatched CGI enemies, and smirking jackasses making perfectly market researched jokes.
Also 1978’s Superman still better than any of these movies.
they made a movie out of Lincoln? i’ve never seen it because i don’t even own a car and the theatre closest to me doesn’t have gluten-free organic pop corn. but i had Lincoln on vinyl before you probably ever heard of it.
also the radio serial of superman is way better than the 1978 movie.
Nietzsche’s concept of der Übermensch is way better than the radio serial.
Dude, Captain America 2 was awesome. It was brilliant. This is exactly like doing a ranking of X-Men movies, putting Days Of Future Past dead last and putting X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2nd.
I’ve never seen Iron Man 3 but it was written by Shane Black so I agree with Vince.
Iron Man 3 better than Avengers? Slurp a giant penis.
Cannot fault Vince for his fandom of Shane Black, he’s at least open and honest about his bias on this issue.
Thats fine, but that’s like saying Scottie Pippen was better than Jordan just because you like him. It just isn’t true. I live Shane Black. Man is a treasure. It just wasn’t a better movie.
Die Hard better than Avengers? Now thats probably true.
“Probably true/”
Your opinions are irrelevant.
Much like your existence.
If Andy Serkis deserves an Oscar nomination for his stupid work, Vin Diesel deserves EGOT for this.
Theyre all good except for Iron Man 2. There. Your list is done.
I really just can’t care about any of these. None of the characters have any real consequence or weakness whatsoever. What can possibly stop any of these guys? Iron Man 3 was the only one of these that I ever really felt like a character might die, and that’s just because Marvel doesn’t like paying actors and they probably think they can throw anyone in the suit and it will work.
The joke is Ben Kingsly wasn’t even the real Mandarin! SO people are upset that the fake Mandarin was revealed as a fake Mandarin.
IM3 that high up??? Seriously?
IM3 was the worst movie out of them all. Ridiculous PTSD, one size fits all Ironman suits that do all the work with no need for a pilot. Oh and that darn Mark 42, just keeps on breaking down. Better charge it with a car battery, even though it’s powered by the fucking glowing donut in his fucking chest! While you’re at it, ruin the Mandarin altogether. Now that “The Mandarin” is defeated. I better blow up all my suits because I’ll definitely never need them again.
This is extremely snarky. And correct. Damn you.
How about a suit that is being charged by a battery flying in separate pieces from Tennessee to Florida to arrive in the nick of time! How in the hell can a codpiece and a butt-piece be aerodynamic enough to fly 1000 miles? How could each piece have enough energy to fly on their own for that far? Did they have optic sensors or radar? No. That’s right. Stark had magnets implanted into his body.
The Mandarin was garbage too, fake or not.
I’d put Avengers below (above? It’s not as good as) Thor 2 and Iron Man, but overall I like your reviews and totally agree on Iron Man 3. That is my favorite MCU movie. I’m also going to see GotG tonight, and I hope that I’m going to agree with you and Laremy.
And I’m totally serious about Diesel as Groot. Based on what very little I’ve seen, he deserves way more credit than Serkis.
He casually places Mjolnir on a coat hook.
The only good joke about the movies (that aren’t the movies themselves) was, “The coat hook was Worthy.”
Captain America sucked because the entire movie was two get him from WW2 to the present, and set up the Tesseract for Avengers. You want heroics? Here’s a 2-minute montage of all of the shit he did between the first and last missions.
Fuck you, Marvel.
Sam Rockwell as Justin Hammer > anything to do with the Mandarin. He was even the best part of the All Hail the King one-shot.
He was the only thing worth a shit in that movie.
Haven’t seen Cap 2 or Guardians yet but I can approve of this list considering I’m one of the few ppl who liked Iron Man 3. I wasn’t huge on the original and the 2nd one was the only one I saw in the theater :| I’m not a big fantasy person so Thor isn’t really for me. Cap is kind of boring but I still liked the original regardless.
The only two Marvel movies that I wasn’t a big fan of were The Incredible Hulk and the first Captain America. Those two would be at the end of the list for me. I’d have Captain America 2 towards the front half of the list as well. Really excited about GotG. It does kind of annoy me how much Vince loves/conflates Iron Man 3/Shane Black however. The thing I like most about the Marvel movies is the fact that they absolutely destroy any sense of directorial ownership. Marvel’s vision for directors is very clear: “Do what we say, and we will make you look good. If you’ve got a problem with that, then we will find someone who doesn’t.”
I do think I get why you aren’t so big on Captain America 2. In general, Marvel aims for a very light, comedic tone for their universe. Captain America is the straight guy in that universe, so while he works well in a movie like “the Avengers’ by contrasting more humorous characters such as Thor and Hulk; he doesn’t make as interesting of a protagonist in stand -alone adventures. I thought they made it work in the sequel, but the first one fell flat for me. I thought it was a dull and tedious as you felt Cap 2 was.
You and I have very different tastes in movies