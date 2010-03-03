You know it’s going to be a good day when it starts with a new Parry Gripp. Song: “Overweight Hedgehog.” Chorus: “Overweight hedgehog, I love you…” Hey, didn’t they use to sing this to your mom as a lullaby?
- Uproxx Feature: The most memorable early Real World departures. |Uproxx|
- Uproxx Feature 2: A Guide to Hollywood Ugly. |Uproxx|
- “2 Girls 1 Cop” features some girls in their underwear, plus I went to college with the dark-haired “onSlut”. I know what you’re thinking, and yes, we boned. (*sigh* Just kidding, Erica). |Atom|
- Meet Robothespian, the acting robot. Dude, the world doesn’t need more annoying theater kids. |GammaSquad|
- Wilt Chamberlain plays chess with his cats. |WithLeather|
- Alfred Hitchcock cameos. |InsideMovies|
- The nominees for the Streamy Awards are in. |Urlesque|
- Evil Shatner looks like Rip Torn, making him 50% more cool. |WarmingGlow|
- This computer is made of wood, your argument is invalid. |TheChive|
- Preview of UFC Undisputed 2010 (the video game). |G4|
- What to take on a weekend trip with your girlfriend. |HolyTaco|
I feel like Parry really poured his heart into this one. I just hope that the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences recognizes this.
Give a Twihard a wooden keyboard and come back a week later to see scorch marks around the Shift and 1 keys.
Lince, that podcast is killing Him.
Blue (sort of) up.
You must’ve got to it in the 5 seconds between when I published it and unpublished it. I was going to save it until tomorrow. But I’m glad you’re enjoying. I thought I sounded like a stuttering tard, but…
First when I saw post-title, I am thinking of Oprah.
What can He say? Klingons are fast on the draw with EZ Cheez cans.