You know it’s going to be a good day when it starts with a new Parry Gripp. Song: “Overweight Hedgehog.” Chorus: “Overweight hedgehog, I love you…” Hey, didn’t they use to sing this to your mom as a lullaby?

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Uproxx Feature: The most memorable early Real World departures. |Uproxx|

Uproxx Feature 2: A Guide to Hollywood Ugly. |Uproxx|

“2 Girls 1 Cop” features some girls in their underwear, plus I went to college with the dark-haired “onSlut”. I know what you’re thinking, and yes, we boned. (*sigh* Just kidding, Erica). |Atom|

Meet Robothespian, the acting robot. Dude, the world doesn’t need more annoying theater kids. |GammaSquad|

Wilt Chamberlain plays chess with his cats. |WithLeather|

Alfred Hitchcock cameos. |InsideMovies|

The nominees for the Streamy Awards are in. |Urlesque|

Evil Shatner looks like Rip Torn, making him 50% more cool. |WarmingGlow|

This computer is made of wood, your argument is invalid. |TheChive|

Preview of UFC Undisputed 2010 (the video game). |G4|

What to take on a weekend trip with your girlfriend. |HolyTaco|

(picture source)