OVERWEIGHT HEDGEHOG I LOVE YOU

Senior Editor
03.03.10 7 Comments

You know it’s going to be a good day when it starts with a new Parry Gripp.  Song: “Overweight Hedgehog.”  Chorus: “Overweight hedgehog, I love you…”  Hey, didn’t they use to sing this to your mom as a lullaby?

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • Uproxx Feature: The most memorable early Real World departures. |Uproxx|
  • Uproxx Feature 2: A Guide to Hollywood Ugly. |Uproxx|
  • “2 Girls 1 Cop” features some girls in their underwear, plus I went to college with the dark-haired “onSlut”. I know what you’re thinking, and yes, we boned. (*sigh* Just kidding, Erica).  |Atom|
  • Meet Robothespian, the acting robot.  Dude, the world doesn’t need more annoying theater kids. |GammaSquad|
  • Wilt Chamberlain plays chess with his cats. |WithLeather|
  • Alfred Hitchcock cameos. |InsideMovies|
  • The nominees for the Streamy Awards are in. |Urlesque|
  • Evil Shatner looks like Rip Torn, making him 50% more cool. |WarmingGlow|
  • This computer is made of wood, your argument is invalid. |TheChive|
  • Preview of UFC Undisputed 2010 (the video game). |G4|
  • What to take on a weekend trip with your girlfriend. |HolyTaco|

(picture source)

