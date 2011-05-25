Papa Smurf is too old for this smurf

The first, full-length Smurfs trailer is out, and in it, the “546-year-old” Papa Smurf, voiced by Jonathan Winters, comes dangerously close to uttering the immortal words of Danny Glover: “I’m gettin’ too old for this sh*t!” (He stops just short of saying “sh*t.” Pussy screenwriters).

And that’s kind of how I feel. Is posting a Smurfs trailer the best use of my time? Should I also review Lucky Charms flavors? Sippy cups? I don’t know, maybe it’d be funny. Anyway, all the Smurfs you remember and most that you don’t are back, including strangely-raspy Katy Perry as Smurfette (finally, I can hear her voice without seeing her boobs!), Wolfgang Puck as “Chef Smurf”, and BJ Novak as “Baker Smurf,” which frankly seems a little redundant. Is there a Sous Chef Smurf?

Bet You Didn’t Know

Gutsy and Panicky Smurf from the movie are the first new Smurf characters since creator Pierre Culliford (a.k.a. Peyo) died in 1992. [Yahoo]

You’re right, Yahoo, I did not know that. Gutsy, by the way, is voiced by Alan Cummings with a loud Scottish accent, while Jeff Foxworthy voices “Handy Smurf” (Redneck Smurf) and George Lopez plays Grouchy (Mexican Smurf). Am I wrong for wishing all the Smurves could be ethnic stereotypes? Drunk Smurf, Greedy Smurf, Greasy Smurf, Bad-Manners-on-the-Subway Smurf… It could teach kids… uh… tolerance.