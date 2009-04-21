WHEN HARRY META SALLY

#Trailers
Senior Editor
04.21.09 26 Comments

Set for an August 7th release after its premiere at Sundance, Paper Heart is a Nicholas Jasenovec mockumentary starring real-life couple Michael Cera and Charlyne Yi as fictionalized versions of Michael Cera and Charlyne Yi.  In the movie, Yi goes on a quest to make a documentary about love, which she doesn’t believe in, while simultaneously falling for Cera.  You catch all that?  It’s sort of a documentary about a girl making a movie about her and her boyfriend, who sort of play themselves but not really.  I give it three dismissive wanks and a mouth fart.

[also available in HD at Apple]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSCHARLYNE YIMichael CeraPAPER HEARTTRAILERS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP