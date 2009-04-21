WHEN HARRY META SALLY

Set for an August 7th release after its premiere at Sundance, Paper Heart is a Nicholas Jasenovec mockumentary starring real-life couple Michael Cera and Charlyne Yi as fictionalized versions of Michael Cera and Charlyne Yi. In the movie, Yi goes on a quest to make a documentary about love, which she doesn’t believe in, while simultaneously falling for Cera. You catch all that? It’s sort of a documentary about a girl making a movie about her and her boyfriend, who sort of play themselves but not really. I give it three dismissive wanks and a mouth fart.

