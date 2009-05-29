SCHADENFREUDE SLOTH IS ON SPEED DIAL

Oh man. So Manny Shyamalan, fresh off his latest huge flop, is directing The Last Airbender, an adaptation of an anime series from Nickelodeon, starring Dev “Captain Sullenface” Patel from Slumdog Millionaire. Shyamalan, anime, Nickelodeon, Slumdog… The only way I could hate this idea any worse is if you added “featuring a cameo by white guys with dreadlocks, soundtrack by Coldplay, a commentary by Tyra Banks and the cast of The View, and a special appearance by my asshole neighbor who listens to R&B with his speaker on the floor.” Oh God. Can you imagine? This is going to be more self-serious than Jesse James and Def Poetry Night put together. Every time I hear about this project, I turn into this guy.
[picture source = moviegod]
The Last Airbender is usually what I name the last fart after a round with Indian Food before I have to take a shit… which is odd because this movie will probably have the same result.
To me: Will you watch this movie? No. It is my destiny.
Meanwhile, Shia LeBeouf is preparing to film The Last of the Mojitos.
I fully expect to not understand this movie.
Banner Pic:
M. Night Shyamalan directs new live action “Heat Miser/Snow Miser” short. Shirley MaCLaine stars as Mother Nature.
I think the guy on the left is a gender bender.
What about having Dev Patel star in a remake movie of Tek Wars? They could call it Tek Support.
How many times does Indy and Shortround have to save this fucking kid?
I can only imagine how many times Dev Patel has been introduced to westerners only to have them look at him like he should be carrying a plate of hors d’oeuvres.
The airbenders all died out because they got replaced by the electric fan.
When Manny Shyamalan buys this kid a house for being in his movie, he will describe its brilliant and under-appreciated architecture. And then reveal a double-wide with no furniture.
When I’m rocking out, I play an airfender.
Dev Patel is a method method actor. The director either yells “Keanu Reeves!” or “Nic Cage!” to let him know how he should react in any given scene.
After this I hope they bulldoze Dev Patel’s house and make him eat a cow.
Dev Patel IS Ralph Macchio IN The Last SamuraiBenderKid