Patton Oswalt ‘Pitched’ An Action Movie Idea To The Rock On Twitter

It’s funny how things that begin as jokes can somehow end up a reality, and a lot of people are probably hoping that this idea rings true for a brief but amusing Twitter exchange between Patton Oswalt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earlier tonight. Johnson got the ball rolling by Tweeting at the stand-up comic that we was listening to his classic Star Wars/George Lucas bit, and Oswalt was obviously enthused by such a huge star showing a little appreciation from one thespian to another. But that’s when Oswalt pitched his idea for their own buddy action/comedy entitled Pecs & Chubbs: Detroit Takedown, and the Rock seemed pretty enthusiastic about it.
Considering the Rock will star in just about anything if the price is right – please watch the trailer for Hercules if you think I’m being mean – and Oswalt is long overdue for his own “Rob Schneider in Judge Dredd” kind of role, Pecs & Chubbs would be a great first film for a Lethal Weapon-esque franchise. Hell, I even made a movie poster for it that they can use for a small fee and backend points.
And if none of this works out, I’d be more than happy if these guys went with Alexandra Daddario’s idea for #TrueDetectiveSeason2. Of course, she is required to star in it, too, and I’m sure she’d make a very believable girlfriend for Oswalt’s character.
That poster is beautiful.
Now … [awesomegifs.com]
Agreed. I would watch the fuck out of this movie.
Would camp in line to watch this.
I feel like my life won’t be complete if I don’t see this movie now.
bonus! the inevitable porn parody won’t really have to change the name…. the porn parody should be in the works already.
Similar to The Bone Collector.
Can we come back to Alexandra Daddario’s idea for #TrueDetectiveSeason2.? What is it?
Alexandra Daddario follows Patton Oswalt? Mother of God, I didn’t know she could get more perfect. It’s not even fair.
Seriously. I bet she thinks Ziggy’s gotten too preachy, too.
If she got also @Otto Man’s Simpsons reference, I’d seed my jeans.
I’m just not a fan of the flat-chested look.
As long as they get Mel Gibson to play the villain I’m game.
This isnt the first time Patton pitched an action movie… [imgur.com]
Take my money now!
There needs to be an All Patton Oswalt Uproxx page.
And an All Alexandra Daddario one.
so the Uproxx home page?
Ok but who will Terry Crews play?
Angry Captain
Better yet, The Mayor. Tiny Terry Loves Motor City.
@Martin
“Thats it Peccs and Chubbs you’re off the case! Badges and Guns right now and God help me if I find you two snooping around Councilman Rameriez’ place again!”
I want Patton Oswalt to play an actual operator, or maybe martial artist, in an action movie. Just to fuck with everyone.
It worked for Sammo Hung in China.
I like how you used Detroit’s actual skyline for a movie based in Detroit.
I like how you used Detroit’s actual skyline for a movie POSTER FOR A MOVIE based in Detroit
Since Chubbs has two Bs, Pecs should be spelled Pecks.
All of this….just….just….just all of this…the movie, True Detective, all of it
What we need is these two christening the Slade Ripfire franchise.
Twins reboot