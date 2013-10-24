‘The Heat’ Director Paul Feig Will Produce The New ‘Peanuts’ Movie

Much in the same way that Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller breathed new life into The Muppets in 2011, Paul Feig has been tabbed by 20th Century Fox to usher the Peanuts gang into a brand new era as well. The man behind the cameras on Bridesmaids and The Heat won’t actually be handling the directorial duties, though, as he’ll just be producing, while Steve Martino (Horton Hears a Who!) is still set to direct.
Either way, Feig and the family of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz are super pumped about a 2015 version of Charlie Brown.
“Growing up, Peanuts was my Star Wars,” he said. “Charles Schulz’s characters influenced everything in my career, especially Freaks And Geeks. I’m thrilled I finally get to be pals with Charlie Brown and Snoopy.” Craig Schulz, the son of the Peanuts creator, added: “As we continue on our creative journey to bring my father’s characters to life, collaborating with a talent like Paul is a great step forward. Knowing how Peanuts, especially Charlie Brown’s never-give-up-attitude, has influenced him throughout his life makes this partnership even more meaningful.” (Via Deadline)
So here’s the fun question – what kind of animation are we going to get out of this? Honestly, I’ll be shocked if this isn’t following in the footsteps of Garfield, The Smurfs and Alvin & The Chipmunks with some atrocious and borderline terrifying CGI combined with human actors. Or with Martino’s background, will this be a modernized CGI-style film, or will it simply look like those classic Peanuts holiday cartoons that put us to sleep as kids? I only ask because you don’t f*ck with Snoopy. You do this Charlie Brown sh*t, you do it right.
Oh by the way, have I ever mentioned that Paul Feig starred in Ski Patrol and was responsible for this amazing dance scene?
I bet everyone’s gonna have round bulbous cgi heads and you’ll be able to understand grown ups
There’s no way a studio lets them do the old style animation, not gonna happen. They could maybe try to style it like the Rugrats movie, but going to Smurf/Chipmunk style hurts my brain to think about. The other option would be to just make it real kids and some dumb fucking CGI dog & bird, like Marmaduke.
Maybe do a Snoopy Come Home remake in a better Disney 2D animation.
I have way too many opinions about a Peanuts movie.
Me too. I cut about 400 words from this last night.
if not totally old school, cartoons in real world like those metlife ads. theres no other way to do it.
I’m almost sure something about Peanuts will either be cut out or changed in the name of compatibility with the soft headed masses. “Yanking the football away from Charlie Brown is insensitive in these times of concussion awareness.” or some such bullshit.
I’m more concerned about who they cast for the voices. There’s a zero percent chance that Lucy isn’t Sarah Silverman and Charlie Brown isn’t Seth Rogen.
That’s why I’m very afraid of this whole thing. You know they’ll have to cast adult stars as the voices, and that’ll just sound creepy and wrong to anyone who has seen any of the original animation.
I wonder who Melissa McCarthy will voice.
Peppermint Patty, of course.
No, no, no, a thousand times no.
Good grief.
Meh.
nothing to do with Paul Feig and everything to do with me just not giving a shit about Peanuts. ever.
I totally ignored the director’s name and read it as “Heat” director, instead of “The Heat”.
A very violent Peanuts movie started forming in my head…
This will not end well.