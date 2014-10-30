Paul Reubens Announced Production On A New Pee-Wee Herman Movie And Voiced The Avengers Trailer

Getty Image/Open Road

Paul Reubens dropped by the Tonight Show last night, where the disturbingly ageless 62-year-old told Jimmy Fallon that a new Pee Wee Herman movie will begin production in February. The project has been kicking around for years, with Judd Apatow attached to produce since 2010. Apatow is still producing, according to Pee Wee. Paul Rust had been co-writing the script.

…not two minutes into the conversation host Jimmy Fallon popped the big question: “Is there gonna be another Peewee movie?” “There is gonna be one,” Reubens told Fallon, “and I was hoping I could make this huge announcement tonight, but it’s a week away from being announced … We hired a director. I can’t say [his/her name] yet. We’re gonna start in February.” [Death/Taxes]

Here’s to hoping it’s not Shawn Levy! Apatow’s stable of directors in the past has included Nicholas Stoller, Adam McKay, David Wain, Greg Mottola, Paul Feig, Jake Kasdan… My money’s on one of those bros. Anyway, it’s about time Judd Apatow finally made a movie about a man-child.

Of course, it being Fallon, Reubens wasn’t just there to talk about Pee Wee, he also did voiceover work on the new Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nope, still hasn’t gotten old, surprisingly.