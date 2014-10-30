Paul Reubens Announced Production On A New Pee-Wee Herman Movie And Voiced The Avengers Trailer

Paul Reubens dropped by the Tonight Show last night, where the disturbingly ageless 62-year-old told Jimmy Fallon that a new Pee Wee Herman movie will begin production in February. The project has been kicking around for years, with Judd Apatow attached to produce since 2010. Apatow is still producing, according to Pee Wee. Paul Rust had been co-writing the script.
…not two minutes into the conversation host Jimmy Fallon popped the big question: “Is there gonna be another Peewee movie?”
“There is gonna be one,” Reubens told Fallon, “and I was hoping I could make this huge announcement tonight, but it’s a week away from being announced … We hired a director. I can’t say [his/her name] yet. We’re gonna start in February.” [Death/Taxes]
Here’s to hoping it’s not Shawn Levy! Apatow’s stable of directors in the past has included Nicholas Stoller, Adam McKay, David Wain, Greg Mottola, Paul Feig, Jake Kasdan… My money’s on one of those bros. Anyway, it’s about time Judd Apatow finally made a movie about a man-child.
Of course, it being Fallon, Reubens wasn’t just there to talk about Pee Wee, he also did voiceover work on the new Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer.
Nope, still hasn’t gotten old, surprisingly.
While there is no way on Earth it can ever even approach Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, I am extremely excited for this movie.
There’s no way it can be as bad as Big Top Pee Wee, right?
Big Top Pee Wee was incomprehensibly bad.
“It’s Pee-Wee Herman, and He’s Covered With Monkeys.”
I may have to dig up my pee wee herman halloween costume and wear it to the premiere. Or just jerk off in the back of the theater.
We should organize a flash mob
Wouldn’t it be a fap mob?
And no one thought to ask Paul Reubens to play Steve Jobs?
I hated that turtle neck too
never trust a man in a turtle neck.
Also, mandatory Hedberg- a turtleneck is like being strangled by a really weak guy, all day. Wearing a backpack and a turtleneck is like a weak midget trying to bring you down.
I like to imagine that Apatow has an actual stable of directors. He grooms them at night and feeds them sugar cubes if their movies open at #1.
And if they misbehave he makes them co-host NFL Today on CBS.
I’m sure he’ll be able to lend a hand.
SIXTY EFFING TWO?? WTH?? LIES!! THERE’S NO WAY!!
If those guys are indecent, I don’t wanna be decent!
I mean, come on! Who HASN’T jerked off in a seedy adult theater?
Dude’s pretty good on The Blacklist right now as well.
I’m still not entirely convinced that Jimmy Fallon isn’t Paul Rueben’s son, or nephew, or…something. I never thought about how much they look alike until right now. Weird.
He was awesome as Depp’s drug partner in Blow. I’m glad he’s back. It sucks how what happened derailed his career as Pee Wee, as that is a brilliant character and the show was tremendously inventive and fun. It’s still miles ahead of today’s dull children’s entertainment (outside of Pixar stuff).
Roger Ebert looks pretty good.
Wait, so did he or Jimmy do all the other ones? I’m confused now.
I thought he was awesome in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and as Hamburger Dude. Really wish he had more roles, he’s pretty talented.
