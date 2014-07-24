Peep This Sweet ‘Ant-Man’ Poster Made Exclusively For Comic-Con

Comic-Con 2014 has just begun and I’m already getting FOMO. But who needs San Diego’s sunshine and beach beauties when I have the bright light of my computer monitor and an endless supply of beach beauties available to me on the internet? Welp, that was the saddest sentence I have ever written (and ‘welp,’ the saddest word.) What I mean is, you don’t have to be in San Diego in order to get a sneak peek at some of the coolest stuff you’re going see hitting the theaters next summer. Right now, this poster for ‘Ant-Man’ is the thing that I am most excited about since the start of Comic-Con 2014.

Entertainment Weekly posted the exclusive Comic-Con poster yesterday, and upon gazing at the poster alone in my bedroom waiting for the sun to burn through the heavy San Francisco fog, it became clear that this movie is going to be incredible. The poster for Marvel’s upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ film reveals some amazing concept art that is making me feel far less depressed about my struggle with the limits of an unremarkable life. Also, this Screencrush report about who is now writing and directing the film is making me feel far less depressed about Edgar Wright’s departure from the film.

The film was already supposed to be in production when Marvel parted ways with director Edgar Wright over creative differences, a decision that definitely upset fans who were eager to see Wright combine forces with the studio for a highly-inventive new superhero film. But production is back on track now with Peyton Reed (‘Yes Man,’ ‘The Break-Up’) at the helm and Paul Rudd’s pal Adam McKay (‘Anchorman’) working on the script.

While going from Edgar Wright Peyton Reed is an obvious downgrade for the movie, the concept art revealed in the poster gives me hope that this movie will still be awesome. Plus, it shouldn’t be too hard to make an Adam McKay script work.