PEG LEGGED GOLD DIGGER MOVIE PLANNED

10.24.07 10 years ago 50 Comments

I think I just broke the record for number of "G"s in a headline.

Anyway, word is that Heather Mills is trying to get a biopic made, and she wants Reese Witherspoon to star.

The Daily Mail is framing it as some sort of revenge scenario, noting that her divorce settlement deadline has passed, and that she’s now going to fight ugly not only in court, but in the media. Sources say she’s heading for Larry King for an interview where she "will not hold back," and she’s also going to meet with writer/producer Robert von Dassanowsky about a biopic. [Cinematical

The Daily Mail… yeah… Could she really think that she’d get away with making a revenge flick about PAUL MCCARTNEY?  Did she forget he’s a Beatle, not Ike Turner?  People still hate Yoko Ono, and all she did was marry John, make horrible music, and be ugly and weird.  But suddenly we’re gonna see a biopic about the chick who married Pau for his money then divorced him, starring Reese Witherspoon?  What’ll they call it, Hop the Line?

You’ll be able to read about all this and more in my upcoming thesis, Sometimes It’s Okay to Make Fun of the Handicapped.

TAGSHEATHER MILLSHOP THE LINEPAUL MCCARTNEYREESE WITHEREDPOON

