Peter Dinklage’s ‘Pixels’ Mullet Is On Full Display In Sony’s Comic-Con Ad

Entertainment Weekly’s super-duper Comic-Con double issue already gave us the first look at Peter Dinklage, Adam Sandler, Michelle Monaghan and Josh Gad in the Happy Madison adaptation of Pixels, but this new ad from Sony Pictures is giving us way more of what actually matters. Dinklage is sporting an instant Mullet of the Year candidate with some sick tats, bro, in his role as Sandler’s former video game championship adversary, as the two must team up to help stop Earth from being destroyed by all of our favorite classic video game villains.

Based on Patrick Jean’s wonderful short film of the same name, Pixels is currently filming in Toronto, and Sony is giving away the chance for fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2014 to win a role in the film. If it’s the voice of Donkey Kong, I’ll leave right now.