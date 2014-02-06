REPORT: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Last Days Were Predictably Dark

Now that a few days have passed details have begun to emerge about Philip Seymour Hoffman’s final hours. In particular, a New York Times report out today lays out his last days alive in somewhat chilling detail. Take, for instance, this passage…
At Sundance, a magazine publisher who did not immediately recognize him asked him what he did. Mr. Hoffman replied, “I’m a heroin addict.”
Wow.
The story notes that Hoffman had recently “moved out from the Jane Street home of his companion, Mimi O’Donnell, and their three children.” There have also been rumors floating around that Hoffman had being prescribed prescription painkillers for some sort of injury is what caused Hoffman to fall off the wagon. Specifically, when his doctor pulled him off of them, he started using heroin again as a replacement. Then, his recent separation from his long-time partner caused him to relapse again and that was ultimately the recipe that spelled disaster for the actor. That’s the word on the street, anyway.
He arrived in Atlanta last week to shoot scenes for the final “Hunger Games” film, due in 2015. A diner photographed Mr. Hoffman sitting in a bar in downtown Atlanta, but it is unclear, from the photo, what was in his glass.
As Mr. Hoffman returned from Atlanta, his condition was such that Theresa Fehr, a home warranties executive based in Houston, mistook him for “a street person.”
Ms. Fehr was flying home, like the actor, from Atlanta that day. She noticed a man — not immediately recognizing him — being escorted to the security checkpoint by a Transportation Security Administration agent. “I just thought it was really odd that this street person was at the airport,” she said. “He put his shoes on the belt and just threw his belt there. You could tell he was very intoxicated.”
She turned to the agent and said, “ ‘You know, it’s funny, he looks like that actor that has three names.’ She looks at me and goes, ‘Yeah, it is.’ He’s trying to put his belt on. His pants are about to fall off and his belly is hanging out. I said, ‘Dude, I hope you don’t lose your pants.’ He just kind of looked at me with this dazed, glazed look,” she said.
After the flight to La Guardia Airport — during which he was photographed, again by a stranger, slumped over in his seat — he was driven away from the gate in a motorized cart.
“He passed me and my fiancée,” said Andrew Kirell, editor of Mediaite, a blog that covers the media. “It was remarkable how awful he looked.” They recognized him right away: “My fiancée and I are huge fans.”
By Saturday morning, Mr. Hoffman was back on track, it seemed, showing up for his standing order — a four-shot espresso — at Chocolate Bar.
The Times piece goes on to note that over the course of last Saturday people who saw Hoffman said he did not look good. His ex said he appeared high when she and their kids met up with him. Then, after having dinner at a bar in West Village, police told the Times that Hoffman withdrew $1200 from an ATM at a grocery store. The paper noted that Hoffman made six withdrawals of $200 each and that “there were gaps of several minutes between withdrawals, lasting about an hour in all.”
At 8:44 he text a friend about watching the second half of the Knicks game somewhere. He was never heard from by anyone again.
Heartbreaking that someone seemingly at the top of their game can fall apart so spectacularly.
“At 8:44 he text a friend about watching the second half of the Knicks game somewhere.”
If that’s not a cry for help, I don’t know what is.
I wish we had a society that was capable of respecting people, at least in death. Like I need to be told that a guy hours away from a heroin overdose didn’t look so good. Everybody these days is such a gossiping blouse wearing shitheel. Christ I hate people!
… are you saying you don’t like my blouse?
No, yours is very comely.
or people who really feel the need to say ” I hope you don’t lose your pants” as if him doing so would mean nothing to him.
Fact….if someone is wearing a cardigan over a t-shirt they are on heroin.
That look is saying “I’d be in my bathrobe if I didn’t have to interact with the you right now.”
Here’s a guy when he runs, he goes faster!
It’d be nice in the world if we could have those positive cartoon character qualities . . . so that when bad things are happening to good people, they’d have their people as a positive source to plug into . . . hopefully soon, esp for me. Vow to watch all his roles.
Enh. This has been oversaturated already, dunno how much news everyone needs on it. “A-List celebrity OD’s on heroin, totally throws it all away.” Total moron. But you’re not allowed to say anything mean about the heroin addict. Because he was famous. If he was homeless, no one would give a damn. Sad how that works, but yet here we are.
You can say it’s different because he had talent, but the choice Hoffman made and the choice a random junkie made, to start using and give up their lives…is no different. We’re not sad because he died, we’re sad because we’re selfish and want him to keep entertaining us.
Maybe people would get the message, and quit idolizing famous addicts, if instead we were angry that they wasted their talents for nothing, instead of being sad. Maybe we wouldn’t have Aaron Sorkin saying that it’s “probably a good thing Hoffman OD’d, because now 10 other addicts may quit.”
Philip Seymour Hoffman is now a heroin martyr.
Ridiculous. Sorry to be a bummer, but this is just ridiculous.
I agree with you mostly. Also, it was funny how the NYPD quickly arrested the people who allegedly supplied him. I can’t imagine that happening with Joe Blow off the street
It’s different when someone contributes to society and falls into a relapse of depression and addiction as opposed to one who gives us nothing and takes everything, including themselves.
I’m sorry, but heroin is an awful drug, but doesn’t get talked about nearly as much as weed. It’s killing tons and only becoming a hotter commodity. We need to have these stories out in the open, people need to see and hopefully change. Heroin has effected me directly, and it hurts when I see this happen. Get off your soap box, your opinion is not unique.Addiction is a series of excuses and false promises that snowball out of control. I hate talking about this stuff so I’m out.
Maybe this was his plan, sabotage the filming of the next Hunger Games so, you know, we don’t get another hunger games.
Never gonna happen. Hell, if Jennifer Lawrence and Donald Sutherland were killed in an airplane crash, the producers would shove Miley Cyrus and Kiefer Sutherland into the roles without breaking stride.
This made me sad. Addiction is such a lonely internal thing. You literally hide from the world and all your instincts are to continue going inward. The world around you becomes a horror show of light and noise and you just want to retreat to the quiet warm darkness.
Talented guy and a damn shame. However, what i think is more of a shame is the agents, execs and production crew that must have known that he was an addict. Rather than try to help him/get him in rehab, they let him carry on doing what he was doing as long as he he shows up and reads his lines.
He WAS in rehab and it’s safe to say that it’s his friends and family that convinced him to get help, as is nearly always the case.
Unfortunately, you can’t stop an addict. An addict will always find ways to get high, no matter what, and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.
This isn’t the story of 1920s Hollywood. There was no one “feeding” PSH drugs to keep him working under contract.
I did NOT click on the “I want more like this!” Link at the end of e article. Especially after that last line.