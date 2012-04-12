Photoshops Assemble! Fun with The Avengers Premiere

I was busy writing up This Week in Posters when I stumbled upon this cast photo from The Avengers premiere. Of particular interest were Scarlett Johansson’s “wall-eyed Boston Terrier face” (as someone on Twitter put it), and Chris Evans’ expression of absurd happiness (below). You know how sometimes people say “the camera loves him” to describe photogenic people? Well Chris Evans is the most Photoshoppable man in show business. This being Uproxx, obviously we can’t get any work done when there are stupid Photoshops to be made, so enjoy.







Okay, so my party might not be as good as Burnsy’s, but it’s fancier, and more exclusive.

Obligatory.

Thanks, Robopanda, that was just what it needed.

“You and your friends better batten down the hatches. Because when it hits, you’re all going to wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” (Robopanda again)

Sorry. I’m very sorry.

I don’t even know anymore. Look, some things are good uses of time, and some things are not.