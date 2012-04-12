Photoshops Assemble! Fun with The Avengers Premiere

I was busy writing up This Week in Posters when I stumbled upon this cast photo from The Avengers premiere. Of particular interest were Scarlett Johansson’s “wall-eyed Boston Terrier face” (as someone on Twitter put it), and Chris Evans’ expression of absurd happiness (below). You know how sometimes people say “the camera loves him” to describe photogenic people? Well Chris Evans is the most Photoshoppable man in show business. This being Uproxx, obviously we can’t get any work done when there are stupid Photoshops to be made, so enjoy.
Okay, so my party might not be as good as Burnsy’s, but it’s fancier, and more exclusive.
Obligatory.
Thanks, Robopanda, that was just what it needed.
“You and your friends better batten down the hatches. Because when it hits, you’re all going to wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” (Robopanda again)
Sorry. I’m very sorry.
I don’t even know anymore. Look, some things are good uses of time, and some things are not.
Scarjo looks so excited, she must have thought the confetti was semen!
It would appear as though the Vaughnscream cone has fallen on hard times. The last photoshop I saw him in was with Jay Leno… yikes!
RDJ has obviously not given Scarlet the “Never go full Whitaker” speech.
Chris Evans face = DERP
I love how Stellan Skarsgard is just not giving a fuck about all the confetti
No ScarJo! Over Here!!!
Gahhh, I can’t tell if Jeremy Renner likes confetti or not. He’s such an enigma, wrapped in a dude, ensconced in a woman.
I demand this be inserted: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I’d do it myself but, y’know, lazy.
FD needs a decent David Lee Roth photoshop.
Roth of the Titans?
Weekend at Bernies FTMFW. Also, it warms my cockles to see that two of us put in C-Tates wearing the same outfit but in different poses. Warms my cockles with boiling water in a wet suit, it does.
Evans has an “Anime spy from the 80’s” thing going on that I can’t quite explain.
Who’s the woman in the black dress to the left of Successful Asian Soccer kid?
That’s Chrissy Teigen. I had a full body cutout of her for some reason. *looks around nervously*
My God, Chris Evans looks like he is a puppet from Team America.