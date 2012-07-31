PICTURE: New image from Martin McDonagh’s ‘Seven Psychopaths’

Even with the 23rd Bond film, The Master, Django Unchained, Looper and of course the Kevin James MMA movie coming out this year, if I could only choose one as my most anticipated, I might go with Seven Psychopaths, from In Bruges director Martin McDonagh. It stars the unstoppable combination of Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken, Colin Farrell, and Woody Harrelson (stepping in for the now-feuding Mickey Rourke), and they just released this new still. Here’s the rundown – but before you read it, make sure to find a spot in your office with ample space for your boner and/or swelling uterus (you’ll be pregnant with anticipation!):

A savage gangster (Woody Harrelson) goes on a rampage after his beloved shih tzu Bonny goes missing, snatched by an out-of-work actor (Sam Rockwell) who pays the bills by helping a professional dognapper (Christopher Walken) pick up pooches and return them for the reward money.

Colin Farrell plays a screenwriter who struggles to find the handle on his script, called Seven Psychopaths. He gets drawn into the dognapping escapades of his friends (played by Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken).

Harrelson’s character, Charlie, “adores his shih tzu,” McDonagh says. “Really, we all adore Bonny!” (That’s the real name of the dog, which was adopted from a shelter in real life, and now lives with its trainer.) “He loves that dog more than anything in the world and would do anything to protect it.” Tom Waits turns up as Zachariah, a rabbit-petting weirdo who offers up strange stories from his past for the Seven Psychopaths screenplay. [EW, Deadline]

It opens in November. The synopsis sounds amazing, and even if it didn’t, I think it goes without saying that I would watch this combination of dudes paint a house. Especially if it was my house. I mean come on, all those cool dudes, plus, free house paint.

I like imagining what Christopher Walken might be saying to Sam Rockwell in this picture using my worst Christopher Walken-impression voice. “How can… a MAN weah… something on his HEAD that LOOKS… so much like a BEAH, it’s unNATural… we all care foah BONny but… THIS is not RIGHT, the rocks… BEHIND me…”

Previous Seven Psychopaths stills: