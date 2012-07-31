PICTURE: New image from Martin McDonagh’s ‘Seven Psychopaths’

Even with the 23rd Bond film, The Master, Django Unchained, Looper and of course the Kevin James MMA movie coming out this year, if I could only choose one as my most anticipated, I might go with Seven Psychopaths, from In Bruges director Martin McDonagh. It stars the unstoppable combination of Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken, Colin Farrell, and Woody Harrelson (stepping in for the now-feuding Mickey Rourke), and they just released this new still. Here’s the rundown – but before you read it, make sure to find a spot in your office with ample space for your boner and/or swelling uterus (you’ll be pregnant with anticipation!):
A savage gangster (Woody Harrelson) goes on a rampage after his beloved shih tzu Bonny goes missing, snatched by an out-of-work actor (Sam Rockwell) who pays the bills by helping a professional dognapper (Christopher Walken) pick up pooches and return them for the reward money.
Colin Farrell plays a screenwriter who struggles to find the handle on his script, called Seven Psychopaths. He gets drawn into the dognapping escapades of his friends (played by Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken).
Harrelson’s character, Charlie, “adores his shih tzu,” McDonagh says. “Really, we all adore Bonny!” (That’s the real name of the dog, which was adopted from a shelter in real life, and now lives with its trainer.) “He loves that dog more than anything in the world and would do anything to protect it.”
Tom Waits turns up as Zachariah, a rabbit-petting weirdo who offers up strange stories from his past for the Seven Psychopaths screenplay. [EW, Deadline]
It opens in November. The synopsis sounds amazing, and even if it didn’t, I think it goes without saying that I would watch this combination of dudes paint a house. Especially if it was my house. I mean come on, all those cool dudes, plus, free house paint.
I like imagining what Christopher Walken might be saying to Sam Rockwell in this picture using my worst Christopher Walken-impression voice. “How can… a MAN weah… something on his HEAD that LOOKS… so much like a BEAH, it’s unNATural… we all care foah BONny but… THIS is not RIGHT, the rocks… BEHIND me…”
Previous Seven Psychopaths stills:
Yet another rip off of Class Act.
You keep carrying the fire, someone’s gonna listen one day.
I’ve never loved a movie so much without even seeing it.
True Romance meets Ace Ventura
Does anyone know if there’s a list of states in which me making love to this movie would be considered legal? I’m seeing a road trip in my future
Not a state, but close enough: Toronto’s festival in September is showing it and tickets are easy to get. I’m seeing it September 7th.
Second still caption: Awkward Moments at the Sperm Bank.
Don’t get too excited (like i was). Saw it at a free test screening in San Francisco a month or two back, the director seemed too enamored with the fact that he had Christopher Walken and Rockwell in a movie and let them drone on and on with endless dialog that just didn’t work. Maybe the final edit will clean it up, but something about the movie just didn’t work … maybe too many big personalities manage effectively, don’t know.
Funny thing is they had us fill out a review form at the end of the showing and they selected only the people that given all criteria 5 stars for post movie interviews on how great the movie was, already preparing to market the hell out of it without taking actual criticism of the less then compelling aspects of the film. It had potential with such a great cast, but it just didn’t work.
Yes yes, I get all of that but can you tell me whether or not it worked?
Hey man, take it easy…it’s his first FilmDrunk post.
He tried his best, but ultimately, it didn’t work.
too much cutting and pasting while editing …
Oh boy…I actually threw my head back and chortled heartily after noticing ol’ ice cream gobbler back there behind that desk.
Good form, Vince!
(both Vinces…)
Looks terribly predictable. “oh my, how quircky and offbeat”. And lazy – a character who happens to be a screenwriter? Meh. MEH!
Jesus H. Christ, I hope that they don’t pull an Adaptation.
Read the script for it a while back. Pretty good but the twist ending is clearly telegraphed in the first 10 pages.
I also saw this in an early screening, but I thought it was absolutely phenomenal. It’s even better that what you’d think after seeing the cast.