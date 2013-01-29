Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Newly-Discovered Sex Picture Could Ruin His Reputation!

According to a breathless story just reported by TMZ, an old photograph of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger “performing a sex act” has been discovered in an abandoned storage locker once owned by Bob Guccione†. Jesus, I hope the first responders went in there with hazmat suits, I bet that whole place reeked of rotting cigarettes, fermented amyl poppers, and Janice Dickinson. I’d be surprised if there wasn’t at least one baby elephant skeleton wearing a ball gag.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been thrust into a very belated sex scandal … because there are reports that an old photo of a “young Arnold” performing a sex act has come to light.
I like that “young Arnold” is the part of that sentence they chose to put quotes around.
The photo is reportedly part of a treasure trove of artifacts that have been discovered in a storage space owned by late Penthouse founder Bob Guccione.
According to the New York Post, the Arnold pic — along with a bunch of other VEERRRY interesting items — were discovered by a guy who went all “Storage Wars” and bought up a bunch of the lockers after Guccione went bankrupt.
Among the treasures … unpublished nude pics of Madonna and Lauren Hutton … and Bob’s personal files detailing the situation surrounding his decision to publish pics of then-Miss America Vanessa Williams.
It’s unclear if the new owner plans to release the Arnold pic.
Oh no! This could change everything! After making a Brazilian reporter fellate a carrot, expressing his love for mulatto ass, telling the world that he felt like he was always cumming, being accused of “groping and humiliating six different women,” and fathering a child out of wedlock with his maid while he was married to American royalty, the last thing Arnold Schwarzenegger needs is evidence that he was sexually promiscuous 30 years ago! It could ruin his reputation!
I kid, of course. No one on Earth is more capable of getting away with absolutely anything than Arnold Schwarzenegger. He could be blowing three dudes in the picture, and, short of them being kids or family members, he could just say “It vas da sevendeez,” and people would go “Yay, Arnold!” and buy him another giant car. Let’s not forget, Arnold posed nude for a gay guy famous for shoving a bullwhip up his ass and we still elected him governor. If I was Arnold, I’d spend every day robbing banks and driving cars off cliffs like Groundhog Day just to see if I was truly invincible.
[banner pic via Imgur]
†“Abandoned storage locker once owned by Bob Guccione” – also a great nickname for your mom’s vag, obvi.
They put quotes around “young Arnold” because the idea of a photo of “old Arnold” performing a sex act would be just…ewww.
Sad that more people will see this picture than The Last Stand. That piece draws crowds full of Eastwood’s Obamas and Lennay Kekuas. #topical
New TV Show: Let’s See If We Can Get In Trouble starring Arnold Schwwarzenegger and Charles Barkley.
That video of Arnold describing his workouts is going to stay with me for a very long time. An unfortunate way to begin a Tuesday.
Jesus Christ, you haven’t seen that before? You should be buying me flowers.
First time for me too. Shit.
Whatever, I’ve already seen video of him screwing some guy named Benny.
Well played, sir.
Now I have to go watch Last Action Hero again.
I’m glad it’s a sex still and not a sex video. I imagine Arnold’s climaxing sounds like the scene in Total Recall where he gasps for oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere.
[youtu.be]
“it vas da sevendeez” [i.imgur.com]
“I’ll bareback.”
Awesome article. I dont think Arnie’s reputation could survive a picture of him blowing a dude though.
I kid, but I honestly think it could.
“It was the seventies (in California)” defense is bullet proof. Everybody was growing weed in their backyards. Little kids could make racial slurs in films. bisexuality (among men) was hip. Hollywood directors were drugging and raping 13 year-olds and almost getting away with it. It was as free as we will ever be.
I always assume “performing sex acts” means “giving a blow job.” Unfortunately, my girlfriend doesn’t. Hey-O!
The marketing people for Last Stand have got their timing a bit wrong with this.
Maybe they’ll re-release it as The Last One-Night Stand.
I don’t care if it’s a photo of a dead baby affixed to his erection, this guy made T2 and is therefore infallible.
As always, Bill Burr says it best…. [youtu.be]
Thanks for the link.
I wonder what he’s sexing with? He has already shown he’s DTF a troll trained to clean houses.
Even if he’s a bottom to a black dude, all he has to say is that he was on E and he’s European (in addition to it being the 70’s) and make a typical Arnie zinger, and all will be forgiven. Dude was coming all the time, for Xanu’s sake!
Somewhere, Geraldo is kicking himself for not opening THAT vault!
So if you walked into that storage unit and saw a baby elephant with a ball gag, you’re telling me you wouldn’t be surprised? It’s time for a little soul-searching, man.
How long has it been since Janice Dickinson had any original body parts?
After beating Lou Ferrigno for the Mr. Olympia title, he actually told Lou that he was gonna bang his sister.
You know how I know you’re gay? You clicked the “nude for a gay guy famous” link.
Did this send anyone else on a “Lauren Hutton nude” google image search? (safe search off, of course.)
if you need me, i’ll be in my trailer. for a while.
Hilarious. I found a DEAD ON Schwarzenegger impression. Check out [www.youtube.com]