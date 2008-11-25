THE SCIENTOLOGY CENTRE ATTACKER

The LA Times has uncovered an old mug shot of Mario Majorski, the brave samurai who died valiantly trying to protect Hollywood from Scientology the other day. They’ve also included some new details about his life:
Majorski was a church of Scientology member in good standing in 1993 when he and a classmate sued a psychiatry professor and UCLA.
The professor, Louis West, was an expert on brainwashing and an outspoken critic of Scientology, which he dismissed as a “pyramid scheme.”
Suits filed in state and federal court accused West of activities, including speaking to anti-cult groups, that transgressed the separation of church and state and interfered with Majorski’s practice of religion. Both suits were dismissed, and court records indicate that Majorski’s role was largely limited to providing his name as a plaintiff.
Public records show a recent history of confrontation in both states. On Nov. 2, Majorski was arrested at a Mormon church service in Florence, Ore., the coastal town where he lived. A Florence police spokeswoman told the Associated Press that he was “cursing and moving around a lot” and was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Less than a month ago, he was arrested in Florence for swinging an ax at an Auto Club employee who was bringing him gas for his car. Majorski threatened to shoot police who went to his home to investigate, according to a police report. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct.
Reached for comment, a spokesman expressed condolences for the victim’s family on behalf of the Scientology Centre. “It’s a senseless tragedy,” the spokesman said, “if he’d only paid us a few thousand more dollars, he’d be in heaven right now. Space heaven.”
His neck says “no” but his eyes say “do you have a ping pong ball ma’am?”
Majorski swore he never saw “Taxi Driver” or heard of Travis Bickle.
The sides of his head say “no hair” but the bottom of his left says “I like turtles!”
This may be why Schrader is going to Mumbai.
“Less than a month ago, he was arrested in Florence for swinging an ax at an Auto Club employee who was bringing him gas for his car.”
He allegedly screamed “$3.49 a gallon?! You gotta be kidding me! It’s $2.29 right down the street!”
It was his own Polish-Italian fault he got shot for waving that sword around. If he hadn’t felt the need to talk with it in his hands while approaching the security guards, they wouldn’t have felt threatened.
Seriously, the brunette in the weird strappy thing has me completely distracted.
I want to high-5 his neck tat.
Mario Majorski invented the Trans Am with screen doors.
Majorski was known around Scientology circles as “The Little Green M&M”
How does this thread not merit the introduction of a Samurai tag?
A Florence police spokeswoman told the Associated Press that he was “cursing and moving around a lot”
Finally, a precedent to incarcerate Dane Cook.
Has anybody seen Michael Richards lately?
Adnan?
Tom Cruise: Hey, has anyone seen that sword swallower I hired for Suri’s par….oh nevermind.
little known fact: Majorski was an aspiring actor, with roles as the “Lord High Executioner” in “The Mikado,” and an upcoming cameo in “Valkyrie” as “crazy guy with sword who tries to kill Hitler.”
Majorski’s recent run of trouble with the law may help explain a few absences around FilmDrunk.
Look, not that I don’t have plenty of retarded paisans, but “Majorski” is clearly Polish.
Ch Ch Cha Chia-Head
He kinda looks like the previous picture of Robert Deniro as the Taxi Driver.
Thanks for the love Vince.
Gotta love wild hairdo day on Filmdrunk!
Two words, LiVance: Joey Buttafuocco.
Well, at least none of his neighbors have said “Oh, he was such a quiet and nice fellow, he was the last person you would expect to go berserk and attack people with two swords.”
That’s right Burnsy, and don’t forget your boy Justice Scalia.
BADABING!!!
Majorski is the rank in the polish army between Captainski and Lieutenant-Colonelski.
Also, new up.
A Florence police spokeswoman told the Associated Press that he was “cursing and moving around a lot”
Finally, a precedent to incarcerate Dane Cook.
I’m going to go ahead and close out the COTW thread.
Live by the sword die by the sword
Live by the crazy cult, die by the sword
Issue #318 of The Auditor, a Scientology magazine, lists Majorski as an attendee of the “Saint Hill Special Briefing Course” in 2004. [forums.whyweprotest.net]