Batkid Day Was Awesome: Here Are My Pictures

In the feel-good story of the year, an estimated 12,000 volunteers showed up to Union Square, AT&T Park, City Hall, and other locations around San Francisco to make a wish for 5-year-old Leukemia survivor Miles Scott (he’s in remission!) yesterday, after he said he wanted to be Batman for a day. I was there to see Miles chase the Penguin to AT&T Park and rescue the Giants mascot, and later get the key to the city, taking pictures the whole time. I don’t know if the 12,000 figure came just from official volunteers or was an estimate of total numbers, because it seemed like more. There were places where it seemed like no one in a 10-block radius was working. Can you blame them?

The word really got out about this one, and it was nice to see the internet bringing people together to do something other than call each assclown and argue about Sarah Palin. President Obama made a Vine, and it got a little ridiculous at times how many people were falling over each other trying to participate somehow. But again, can you blame them?

After getting the key to the city, poor Miles had to sit through speeches by the mayor, the city attorney, the chief of police, a guy from the FBI, the fire chief… Which I can’t imagine was a facet of being Batman for a day that factored heavily in a 5-year-old’s wish (nor would it have mine). In fact, I’m pretty sure Batman would’ve been off in his mansion (“banging Talia in front of a fireplace,” as a friend put it) and let the politicians handle the press conference.

Nonetheless, most of it was pretty heartwarming. Hell, I wish every day was Batkid Day. Like everyone else there, I took lots of pictures. Feel free to view them as a slideshow, or use the “view as single page” button down there to use your scroll wheel instead of your arrow keys.

batkid-Giants

This one actually comes from the SF Giants Facebook page (I never got this close, obviously), but it’s a pretty great picture.

Incidentally, those are custom shoes Miles was wearing that are now being sold to the public, with proceeds going to the Make a Wish foundation. BATKICKS!

Batkicks

Batkid-newspaper

Here’s the special Batkid Edition of the Chronicle I snagged, hot off the presses.

GotJesusGuy

Ugh, this asshole again. You may remember his brief cameo in our last Denny’s Hobbit food video?

DSC04457

Amateur parazzi mob outside Union Square.

DSC04456

DSC04455

DSC04454

The Penguin, getting booed as he drives off with the Giants mascot (you can just see the top of her head).

DSC04452

Could’ve got a fatter penguin, I thought, but…

DSC04451

DSC04448

DSC04444

There he is! It’s Batkid!

DSC04441

DSC04439

People on the roof. I didn’t even know you were allowed up there.

DSC04438

Six stories of Batkid spectators.

DSC04437

DSC04434

DSC04433

The police dirtbike brigade. Only the most XXXtreme cops sign up for it.

DSC04431

DSC04430

DSC04429

Makin signs.

DSC04428

I don’t know what this guy’s deal was and I felt like he desperately wanted people to ask, so I didn’t.

DSC04427

DSC04426

DSC04425

DSC04424

DSC04423

DSC04418

DSC04417

DSC04416

DSC04414

DSC04458

DSC04465

DSC04464

Oh look, the 49ers rhino is here.

DSC04463

DSC04462

 

GET BACK TO WORK!

DSC04460

DSC04459

DSC04466

This is in front of City Hall.

DSC04470

DSC04469

DSC04468

DSC04467

DSC04481

DSC04487

The best shot I could get of Batkid’s Lamborghini, unfortunately. I like to think this is eventually what happened to Guy Fieri’s Lamborghini after it was repossessed.

DSC04486

DSC04485

No one at City Hall was working either.

DSC04483

DSC04480

There were some serious-looking tough guys in the crowd. Even tough guys like Batkid.

DSC04478

At one point I counted three planes and two helicopters. I was worried they were going to crash into each other. A few times it seemed like a real possibility.

DSC04477

DSC04475

DSC04474

At a certain point I realized I was going to be behind the press conference.

DSC04512

When they showed the video of Batkid’s heroism from earlier in the day, I was behind the screen and couldn’t see it, so I just had to just by this girl’s reactions.

DSC04511

DSC04509

DSC04504

DSC04517

DSC04514

DSC04499

DSC04525

This was about as close as I got, and I was filming a projector.

DSC04539

The key to the city! San Francisco mayor Edwin Lee is a giant dork, by the way. He peppered a few inside jokes into his speech, which no one laughed at. Luckily it didn’t get awkward, because most people didn’t realize they were supposed to be jokes and thus didn’t feel bad for not laughing.

DSC04533

 

 

