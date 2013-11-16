Batkid Day Was Awesome: Here Are My Pictures

In the feel-good story of the year, an estimated 12,000 volunteers showed up to Union Square, AT&T Park, City Hall, and other locations around San Francisco to make a wish for 5-year-old Leukemia survivor Miles Scott (he’s in remission!) yesterday, after he said he wanted to be Batman for a day. I was there to see Miles chase the Penguin to AT&T Park and rescue the Giants mascot, and later get the key to the city, taking pictures the whole time. I don’t know if the 12,000 figure came just from official volunteers or was an estimate of total numbers, because it seemed like more. There were places where it seemed like no one in a 10-block radius was working. Can you blame them?
The word really got out about this one, and it was nice to see the internet bringing people together to do something other than call each assclown and argue about Sarah Palin. President Obama made a Vine, and it got a little ridiculous at times how many people were falling over each other trying to participate somehow. But again, can you blame them?
After getting the key to the city, poor Miles had to sit through speeches by the mayor, the city attorney, the chief of police, a guy from the FBI, the fire chief… Which I can’t imagine was a facet of being Batman for a day that factored heavily in a 5-year-old’s wish (nor would it have mine). In fact, I’m pretty sure Batman would’ve been off in his mansion (“banging Talia in front of a fireplace,” as a friend put it) and let the politicians handle the press conference.
Nonetheless, most of it was pretty heartwarming. Hell, I wish every day was Batkid Day. Like everyone else there, I took lots of pictures. Feel free to view them as a slideshow, or use the “view as single page” button down there to use your scroll wheel instead of your arrow keys.
This one actually comes from the SF Giants Facebook page (I never got this close, obviously), but it’s a pretty great picture.
Incidentally, those are custom shoes Miles was wearing that are now being sold to the public, with proceeds going to the Make a Wish foundation. BATKICKS!
Here’s the special Batkid Edition of the Chronicle I snagged, hot off the presses.
Ugh, this asshole again. You may remember his brief cameo in our last Denny’s Hobbit food video?
Amateur parazzi mob outside Union Square.
The Penguin, getting booed as he drives off with the Giants mascot (you can just see the top of her head).
Could’ve got a fatter penguin, I thought, but…
There he is! It’s Batkid!
People on the roof. I didn’t even know you were allowed up there.
Six stories of Batkid spectators.
The police dirtbike brigade. Only the most XXXtreme cops sign up for it.
Makin signs.
I don’t know what this guy’s deal was and I felt like he desperately wanted people to ask, so I didn’t.
Oh look, the 49ers rhino is here.
GET BACK TO WORK!
This is in front of City Hall.
The best shot I could get of Batkid’s Lamborghini, unfortunately. I like to think this is eventually what happened to Guy Fieri’s Lamborghini after it was repossessed.
No one at City Hall was working either.
There were some serious-looking tough guys in the crowd. Even tough guys like Batkid.
At one point I counted three planes and two helicopters. I was worried they were going to crash into each other. A few times it seemed like a real possibility.
At a certain point I realized I was going to be behind the press conference.
When they showed the video of Batkid’s heroism from earlier in the day, I was behind the screen and couldn’t see it, so I just had to just by this girl’s reactions.
This was about as close as I got, and I was filming a projector.
The key to the city! San Francisco mayor Edwin Lee is a giant dork, by the way. He peppered a few inside jokes into his speech, which no one laughed at. Luckily it didn’t get awkward, because most people didn’t realize they were supposed to be jokes and thus didn’t feel bad for not laughing.
Goddamn it, I thought I was done tearing up about this.
Plot twist: General Zod fathered a child before Superman killed him. That kid became the Goddamn Batman, and will eventually defeat him.
Because the kid looks like Michael Shannon, see?
This looks great and all, but technically shouldn’t they only grant this wish to kids whose parents both have cancer?
Squeee! They even had the article credited to Clark Kent.
This is so amazing! My cold dark heart has been warmed.
Damn thank you for showing the single page view. Yesterday it took me twenty minutes to look at Gammasquads “top 10 best batman coffee shops” or some nonsense and I grew so frustrated. I was determined to beat it! But I didn’t beat it, I just ended angry with Facebook and ads opened on a bunch of tabs.
Anyway cool article. Good for that kid
Gammasquad posts have the “View Single Page” link in the bottom right corner, too.
Also, if ads open in tabs, somebody’s pulling some shit they’re not supposed to. Please let us know if that happens again, and (if possible) what ads are showing on the page when it happens.
It’s more that whenever I put my finger over the next button, it either jumps cause it’s still reloading or pulls down a menu I didn’t ask for so suddenly I’m on the sleepy hollow section. This only happens on my iPad but it is annoying as shit. This also mainly happens with gammasquad because they have the most lists.
But yeah now that I know there is a view single page view, uproxx is mine!! To enjoy
And no big hairy dudes (or you) dolled up as Catwoman to traumatize him. Bravo, Tenderloin!
Awesome. Mr. Vince sure has been getting out of the house a lot lately.
We should all be grateful that Make-a-Wish kids tend not to be Wes Anderson fans.
Imagine how many stops they’re gonna have to pull out for the next kid whose cancer ISN’T in remission.
You participated Vince?! Awe, you.
I was really not into this whole thing until this post.
Daww.
Allow me to take the counter, shitting on view to this. How many homeless people will die this winter in San Francisco? How many children are living very close to starvation in that city?
It’s great that there was 12,000 volunteers to participate in this, that is truly amazing. Could they possibly come out to do some other things too? I mean it would be nice to keep working in the community to make it a better place, and not just to cheer up a dying child and jerkoff eachother amazed out your selflessness.
Yes you’re supposed to flame me, but also think.
Are you the asshole holding the repent sign in photo #4.
Young children getting leukemia is either an act of god or nature, either way it’s no persons fault. The poor and homelessness is an abstract mass problem and is due to the choices made by people. How many homeless people are you offering use of your house self righteous shit brain?
I had a similar thought that it’d be nice if this many people got involved in larger issues. You can hope for that while enjoying this event as well, that’s totally ok.
But you lost me with your last sentence. That’s just some condescending, gadfly wannabe bullshit.
I get what you’re saying, but it’s like telling people they should be more upset about 100,000 Filipinos dying then one puppy. It’s totally true, but it’s also not at all how human nature works. The Human Interest Story is the ultimate illustration of how we’re geared to have illogical emotions.
Now we know. Yogi = Eric Mar. It all makes sense now. You’ve been outed, Eric Mar. We know who you are.
It’s never been practical or natural to solve all the world’s problems before we let ourselves have some fun. If human nature worked like that we’d never, ever have any fun.
If I had one less soda a week, I’d have 100 extra bucks at the end of the year to donate to the ASPCA. If I cut back by two a week, there’s another 100 bucks to Delancey Street. I could cut back and cut back and cut back, but at some point I’m donating 100% of my income and not enjoying life. My guess is that Yog .., eh, Eric Mar, forsakes homeless people for a $5 latte now and again, because that’s how the world works.
Even Bill Gates goes to a basketball game now and again, and that equals seven starving kids in Africa that will go hungry that night. Bill Gates is such an a-hole.
We’re allowed to have fun, and we’re allowed to do it in the most elaborate way possible, without having to carry guilt that there are starving people on our streets, murderers in our jails and drug addicts taking a dump on my doorstep.
I don’t know Yogi, why did Delivery Man get made?
Let me counter your counter argument. How many homeless people are there due to their own choices? Why should I go out of my way to help someone who put themselves in that situation in the first place if they couldn’t help themselves?
Of course people are cashing in on eBay with this
I used to work with the guy playing the Joker (eat a bucket of cocks, Bob Iger.) He used to be bigger, good to see he’s slimmed down. Personality-wise, they could not have found a better person for that role.
I watched some of this on the live feed and I was pleasantly surprised that I didn’t see the Westboro Baptist Church out for this one. This is just the type of thing they like to ruin.
THEY SHOULD OF USED THAT MONEY TO MAKE AN ACTUAL BATMAN.
Who was the dude that was adult batman? Kinda looks like George Clooney…
Pic 49/63, the toughguy has a tattoo of New Jersey where his sideburns should be.
I wonder if he has one of Florida down the inside of his thigh. Did you ask?
Upon further review, those are California sideburns
The Mighty Feklahr delares that if anyone ever doubts the power of Kahless, use this slideshow as a reminder of what people with righteousness and compassion in their heart can achieve.
They should have asked Danny Devito to do Penguin.
“Look! The penguin is drunk on ham!”
It would be tougher to buy now.
And the revolver he always keeps with him might have caused problems.
Afleck has spent all weekend screaming, “Whawt’s this Batkid gawt that I haven’t gawt?!”
While his personal assistant has bitten all the way through his tongue trying not to shout, “Blood cancer.”
BUT WHO-A IS THE-A REAL BATMAN? NAWT YOU, NAWT YOU, AND NAWT YOU BATKID.
Really awesome pics…
But I have to say….What the F is up with the dude in pic 49…..Out of all things to get tattooed on your face.?.?.?.? The State Of Florida!!!! Really! Really!