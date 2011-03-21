Gay pirate movie demands mermaid sacrifice

Get excited, folks, we’ve got a new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 4, aka On Stranger Tides, in theaters May 20th. The Pirates of the Carribbean ride at Disneyland always scared the crap out of me as a kid (GRR, DUNGEONS AND WHORES), and throughout this entire franchise, I’d been hoping that they’d make the movie version a little more about that sense of seedy pirate realism and a little less… uh… gay. It looks like Disney has finally answered my prayers and gone less camp this time around. And by that I mean they hired the director of Chicago for a story about how Jack Sparrow has to sacrifice a mermaid to the fountain of youth to lift an ancient curse. (*sigh*) (*hook-hand dismissive wank*)
[Trailer after the jump, some of the mermaids below, including my new girlfriend, Astrid Berges-Frisbey.]
I’d respect Penelope Cruz more if she went full Spaniard with that accent instead of half-assing it.
“Mira, Yack Sparrow, we find the founteng of jooth!”
[via Vulture]
I remember the first time I heard Penelope Cruz speak in Vanilla Sky: “Open jur jeyes…”
I really want to know how Penelope speaks worse than a deaf person.
Yeah, yeah . . . mermaids, Penelope Cruz titties, Johnny Depp chewing through scenery.
Believe it or not, this will probably be the 1st movie with “real” mermaids! I mean aren’t you fed up with all those movies where you can see the legs of a girl/young woman under the mask of a fish tail? Long live the new special effects, watching the trailer I almost felt like I’m in a story of mine! The mermaids are perfect! It’s probably weird to be so fascinated about these mythical creatures, but I guess everyone would agree that they are the most gracious creatures, leave alone sexiest too… When I was a kid I fell in love with a mermaid which realy helped me write some books of mine. That’s why when I see a mermaid I feel in love again, all the adventures I had as a kid come really vivid again, and I feel in a company of good friends… Best wishes to all the crew of the movie! Let the wonderful noise of the sea always sounds in your ears! (a greeting of the water dragons’ hunters – my 1st Tale Of The Rock Pieces).
