PIXAR DIRECTOR MIGHT DO MISSION IMPOSSIBLE IV

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Incredibles/Ratatouille director Brad Bird is at the top of the list of directors Paramount wants for the JJ Abrams-produced Mission Impossible IV, which is set for release in 2011, just like my balls.

Tom Cruise and Abrams have been meeting with filmmakers new and old, including “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer and “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright, whose adventure-comedy “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is coming out this summer.

Bird has been itching to make his live-action debut for a while and has long been developing “1906,” which takes place around the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. That project is set up at Warner Bros. and is rumored to be stalled because of budgetary reasons.

Bird would not be the first Pixar-ite to jump into live action. Andrew Stanton, who directed “Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E,” is in London shooting “John Carter of Mars,” a feature based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs hero.

Hell yes the Pixar guys should do live action. Storytelling is storytelling. Though if I was Brad Bird, I don’t think I’d want my first shot at it to be with a dead franchise starring Tom Cruise. Come to think of it, is it really fair to call working with Tom Cruise “live action”? They should just get him one of those talking collars that the dogs wore in Up.