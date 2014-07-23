Pizza Hut Is Bringing A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Thrower To Comic-Con

If you’re a child of the 80s and 90s and you currently have a weak heart from drinking too much Crystal Pepsi while eating Airheads, you might want to sit down for this incredible news that involves one of the greatest toys ever made. In the smartest decision since the company decided to inject its pizza crust with cheese, Pizza Hut has teamed up with Paramount Pictures and Synn Labs to create an actual pizza-throwing cannon that will arrive at San Diego Comic-Con to help promote the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, which hits theaters on August 8.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the vehicle, which was sold as an awesome accessory to the TMNT action figures that ruled most of our childhoods, measures 9-feet wide and 12-feet tall, and it has a 16-foot cannon that fans will actually be able to use to fire fake pizzas at foot soldiers. This is without a doubt the coolest cross-promotional idea to hit Comic-Con since that time that Warner Bros. teamed up with Roche to give us Man of Steel Rohypnol that helped us forget Superman Returns.
I had this toy. It was hands down the best thing I ever owned.
God bless America, this is our generations moon landing.
t shirt cannon side turrets?
A little related: When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze came out the theater I went to had a special where you got a slice of pizza with some popcorn. I think I bought five of them. Looking back I now realize it was probably a huge ripoff, but I thought that was the coolest shit.
Our cats were both fascinated with and terrified of this toy. “Hey what is this thing OH SHIT, EVERY TIME!”
You had me until “fake pizzas”.
This.
Those ARE Pizza Hut Pizzas. Different vernacular, dudes.
Went by this exhibit. Looked real stupid, with an unbearable line. Luckily, the two lines sandwiching it were awesome. A 24 thing where you got to fly actual drones, and a super quick line for a free slice of pizza.