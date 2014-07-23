Pizza Hut Is Bringing A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Thrower To Comic-Con

If you’re a child of the 80s and 90s and you currently have a weak heart from drinking too much Crystal Pepsi while eating Airheads, you might want to sit down for this incredible news that involves one of the greatest toys ever made. In the smartest decision since the company decided to inject its pizza crust with cheese, Pizza Hut has teamed up with Paramount Pictures and Synn Labs to create an actual pizza-throwing cannon that will arrive at San Diego Comic-Con to help promote the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, which hits theaters on August 8.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the vehicle, which was sold as an awesome accessory to the TMNT action figures that ruled most of our childhoods, measures 9-feet wide and 12-feet tall, and it has a 16-foot cannon that fans will actually be able to use to fire fake pizzas at foot soldiers. This is without a doubt the coolest cross-promotional idea to hit Comic-Con since that time that Warner Bros. teamed up with Roche to give us Man of Steel Rohypnol that helped us forget Superman Returns.