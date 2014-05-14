Please Allow The Trailer For ‘V/H/S Viral’ To Scare The Bejesus Out Of You

05.14.14
VHS Viral

Oh you crazy kids and your viral videos and YouTubes, when are you going to learn that there are always drawbacks to achieving instant fame? Fortunately, directors Marcel Sarmiento (Dead Girl), Gregg Bishop (Dance of the Dead), Nacho Vigalondo (Timecrimes), Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Resolution), and Todd Lincoln joined forces behind the cameras for V/H/S Viral, the third installment of the graphic horror movie franchise that has caused many, many people to watch between the cracks in their fingers and whine, “Ewwwwwwwww!” while frighteningly psychotic people maim the f*ck out of screaming idiots. These are truly the most romantic movies ever made.

In Viral, teenagers are trying like crazy to become Internet sensations, but they suddenly find themselves the targets of a different sensation, which is to say that they are all brutally murdered one at a time in the most insane ways that these directors and the writers could think of. Check out the new trailer for V/H/S Viral below, and parents, make sure to watch this with your kids when they’re old enough to think that they’ll actually be attacked by bed monsters if they try to act like Charlie Bit My Finger.

