Please Allow The Trailer For ‘V/H/S Viral’ To Scare The Bejesus Out Of You

Oh you crazy kids and your viral videos and YouTubes, when are you going to learn that there are always drawbacks to achieving instant fame? Fortunately, directors Marcel Sarmiento (Dead Girl), Gregg Bishop (Dance of the Dead), Nacho Vigalondo (Timecrimes), Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Resolution), and Todd Lincoln joined forces behind the cameras for V/H/S Viral, the third installment of the graphic horror movie franchise that has caused many, many people to watch between the cracks in their fingers and whine, “Ewwwwwwwww!” while frighteningly psychotic people maim the f*ck out of screaming idiots. These are truly the most romantic movies ever made.
In Viral, teenagers are trying like crazy to become Internet sensations, but they suddenly find themselves the targets of a different sensation, which is to say that they are all brutally murdered one at a time in the most insane ways that these directors and the writers could think of. Check out the new trailer for V/H/S Viral below, and parents, make sure to watch this with your kids when they’re old enough to think that they’ll actually be attacked by bed monsters if they try to act like Charlie Bit My Finger.
“Make a stupid YouTube video and Candyman will get you.”
I actually like that.
V/H/S is a franchise based around making watchable movies out of unwatchable premises
I thought the 2nd VHS was a lot better than the first one, so let’s hope this continues that tend.
I caught the second one the other day and I didn’t hate it. For movies like this, that is about as glowing as my endorsements get.
I agree. The 2nd was better. The first VHS had my favorite chapter, but the 2nd one had more good films s a whole.
@OhMyBalls Yeh if the entire found footage horror genre died I wouldn’t miss it, but at least these movies aren’t Paranormal Activity.
The only good part of the second one was the zombie headcam part.
I’ve enjoyed these VHS flicks.
Boy, they’re really having to scrape the bottom of the barrel for horror directors for the third installment.
Dat, Shitty.CGI.
I want the, “I like you”, girl back.
2nded.
That screenshot up there looks like Rick Grimes about to slap around his Lil’ Walker.
That trailer was like a blender on “pulse” mode.
So is this just a remake of “Chad Hates Aliens”? [youtu.be]
I finally watched “The Abc’s of Death” on Netflix the other day. One of the biggest pieces of shit I have ever seen. Just awful.
I enjoyed the first two. The occult story in the 2nd movie was great until the giant demonic unicorn puppet showed up