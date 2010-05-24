Plot of Letters to Juliet recreated through expository review quotes

If you’re new to Filmdrunk, there’s this game we like to play: take a cheesy movie, preferably a weepy rom-com, then recreate the plot. The rule is, you can only use expository quotes (no analysis!) from other people’s reviews. Today’s movie is Letters to Juliet, starring Amanda Seyfried. Ready? Go!

Drawn to the lonelyhearts notes pinned to the courtyard wall at the Casa di Giulietta — supposedly the home of the real Juliet Capulet of “Romeo and Juliet’’ (Boston Globe)

…the broken-hearted began making pilgrimages there, tucking lovelorn letters into the wall below with “Juliet’s secretaries,”. (LA Times)

…a-behind-the-scenes team of self-appointed Italian yentas hand-writing answers to every one. (NY Post)

It’s there that Sophie [Amanda Seyfried] discovers a letter hidden behind a brick.. (Boston Globe)

…a 50-year-old missive from a Brit named Claire that — golly — no one noticed in the ensuing decades. At least, not until the angelic Sophie arrives in Verona for a little vacay with her cute, weird fiance (Gael García Bernal; who else?), a chef who goes into convulsions of ecstasy over the local cheese. (Houston Chonicle)

With a look Sophie wishes he’d reserve for her, Victor goes through the movie pronouncing everything edible “amazing” or “incredible.” (Washinton Post)

As the ultimate foodie, his oral fixations leave little time to feign interest in Sophie’s passions. While she’s talking about her dream of being a writer, he’s losing himself in another cheesegasm. She tries to be supportive, but finally she puts her foot down: “I don’t know why you want to travel 120 kilometers to see a mushroom.” (AZ Central)