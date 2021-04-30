Janice Gaslights The Baccalas: Talking Sopranos 410 With Comedian Johan Miranda

Click to download here.

Janice Soprano: Petty Godfather & Spiritual Gangster

Hope you like dream sequences, and therapy scenes, because David Chase managed to wedge two of each into a 47 minute-long episode of The Sopranos. Guest Johan Miranda, a comedian featured in Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy on Netflix, joins Matt and Vince to talk about season four, episode eleven of The Sopranos, “Calling All Cars.”

Vince, Matt, & Johan point out that this is a pretty sitcom-y episode. Maybe the shorter runtime has something to do with that, maybe it’s AJ Soprano running his tight five about ethnic cuisine at the dinner table, or maybe it’s the scene where Bobby Baccalá buries a cake at his wife’s grave. That last one is pretty sad, actually. *Wiping a tear from my eye* No one got to eat that cake.

This is really a Janice episode though. She so badly wants Bobby Sr. to forget about his dead wife that she catfishes a child on AOL. Listen now and help us decide, is Janice a spiritual Munchausen by proxy-er, a gaslighter, or just a manipulative psycho? Let us know what you think in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts.

