Discussing The Sopranos Season 6 Opener On The New Pod Yourself A Gun, With Guest Mike Recine

The Many Pussies of Newark

Pod Yourself A Gun returns for a new season of tiddies, meat, parody songs, and plenty of slop for the piggies. Comedian, host of the Sitdown Podcast, and genuine Italian-American Mike Recine sits down with Matt and Vince to talk about the premiere episode of the first half of the sixth and final season of The Sopranos, “Members Only.”

Much like podcasting, no one really retires from the mob, which Meadow’s favorite violent homophobe, Eugene Pontecorvo, learns the hard way after inheriting a small fortune from his aunt and asking Tony if he can move to Florida. When his request is denied, he sends himself to that great big Florida in the sky with pee pee dribbling down his leg. As the guys point out, it’s a real Death of a Salesman type situation, but with more piss.

As noted on the pod, it seems like David Chase’s way of reminding the dummies at home yet again that Tony is not a good guy who should be emulated. Watching him eat sushi does make sushi look really appealing though. Imagine how the wasabi could really activate a powerful nose whistle that would demand the respect of your peers.

Beyond the episode recap, we get a Bada B story parody of Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek” and Mike reveals that Idris Elba used to be a door guy at Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York. To all our door guy listeners, hang in there. Maybe you too can be an international sex symbol one day.

-Description by Brent Flyberg.