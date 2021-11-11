Discussing Sopranos 602 With Dave Weigel From The Washington Post On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

Kevin (Finnerty) Can Wait

On the latest Pod Yourself A Gun, Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos season six A, episode two, “Join the Club.”

This is the beginning of the Kevin Finnerty saga. Purgatory is a conference in Costa Mesa, heaven is a light in the distance, hell is the wildfire just outside of Costa Mesa, and the Buddhists are pissed about the scams you’re running, because David Chase is just a self-aware Janice.

Around here we of course appreciate Edie Falco, but please, put some respect on Robert Iler’s name as well. Tony, hanging on by a thread after catching a bullet with Pussy Malanga’s name on it, is all tubed up in a hospital bed and that has Carmela and AJ feeling big feelings. Dave and the PYAG boys agree, Iler and Falco are making these scenes, which are essentially monologues because Tony is in a coma, feel real as hell. Or at least as real as a fire outside of Costa Mesa.

There has been a lot of talk about what kind of adult AJ would be, but Dave has the freshest take, which is that AJ would think Elon Musk was cool and become an early Tesla investor, resulting in a fortune, and eventual death on Dan Bilzerian’s yacht.

