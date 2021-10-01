David J. Roth Talks ‘All Due Respect’ On The Pod Yourself A Gun Season 5 Finale

Click to download here.

Do You Believe Sopranos Bus Tour

For the final episode of Pod Yourself A Gun season five, writer, podcaster and listener-requested returning guest David J. Roth from Defector Media and The Distraction Podcast chats with Matt and Vince about The Sopranos season five episode thirteen, “All Due Respect.”

Somehow during David’s first appearance, we skipped over David’s experience applying for a job as a Sopranos bus tour guide in New Jersey. He didn’t get the job, which he seems fine with, but that’s a real Sliding Doors moment. He probably lies awake on the nights when running a successful subscription-based sports blog feels hard and wonders how different his life would be if he had spent more of his twenties riding a bus to and from Satin Dolls (the real life strip club used for shooting the Bada Bing scenes).

David also famously taught Matt how to use autotune, so a significant portion of the audience might be mad at him, but this week’s Cher inspired Bada-B song is, to quote David, “A triumph.”

