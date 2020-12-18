Pod Yourself A Gun Season 3 Finale: Alan Sepinwall On Sopranos 313, Army Of One

Click to download here.

Dreaming about lo mein on the season finale of Pod Yourself A Gun.

On the latest episode of Pod Yourself A Gun: A Sopranos Podcast, Rolling Stone chief television critic and co-author of The Sopranos Sessions, Alan Sepinwall, returns to talk to Matt and Vince about the final episode of The Sopranos season 3, “Army of One.”

In the last pre-9/11 Sopranos episode, everyone’s favorite fail-stunad’ is at it again. The principal has a DNA match on AJ’s peepee, and Tony thinks military school will straighten the little piss bandit out. He’ll never get to be Donald Trump’s helicopter pilot if he doesn’t learn some discipline. During their talk, the guys decide when it’s okay to hit your kids, and try to find out if David Chase has heard the show. Let’s hope not!

If you’ve been hiding out in the projects in Boonton, you might not know that there’s now a PYAG Patreon tier. Give us money and you too can hear your name on a podcast!

We work hard all day to provide content and all kinds of scooters and bicycles. The least you could do is leave a five star review on Apple Podcasts. (-written by Brent Flyberg)

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts.

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want.