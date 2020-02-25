Christopher Takes An Acting Class In Sopranos 205, Big Girls Don’t Cry, With Rafael Shimunov

Click to download here.

Hot off “Commendatori” last week, in which the gang traveled to Italy, the show introduced Furio, and we were treated to arguably the best Paulie Walnuts episode of the show, this week brings us an incredible Christopher episode.

In “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” originally aired February 13, 2000, Chris Moltisante has been signed up (by his girlfriend, Adriana) for a class called “acting for writers,” in which the teacher immediately informs the class that “the actor is an instrument for conveying ideas.”

As funny as Paulie in Italy was, Christopher in acting class might be even funnier, whether it’s crushing at improv, expanding his range with James Dean, or getting offended by the mere sight of one of his classmates’ dumb faces (could you blame him? Mitch from Hartsdale is the worst). Is David Chase better at making fun of therapy or at making fun of the arts? Meanwhile, Furio has come to America, Big Pussy has been passed over, and Richie Aprile has moved into Tony’s mom’s house with his sister, Janice. Once again, this is one of my favorite episodes and it ends with an all-time great tracking shot scene of Furio unleashing strangely humorous ultra-violence.

