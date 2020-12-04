Talking ‘Amour Fou’ With Matt Christman, The Sopranos Episode About ‘Suicide By Capo’

Click to download here.

Tony Soprano finally realizes he’s a mofo in this week’s Pod Yourself A Gun.

This week, Matt and Vince are joined by Matt Christman from Chapo Trap House to talk about The Sopranos season 3 episode 12, “Amour Fou.” Alternate title: “Suicide by Capo.”

Jackie Jr. makes a move in an attempt to show he’s got balls big enough to get the respect like Scarface, but he should have stayed in watching Basic Instinct with his bro. Listen to the podcast for a non-exhaustive list of all the movies that feature a Sharon Stone nude scene. There are a lot. As far as I know, she’s never done a seductive dance to a song by Little Steven and the Lost Boys (with lead singer Steve Van Zandt, aka Silvio Dante), but Annabella Sciorra does in this episode. She deserves some kind of award for convincingly pretending to love that song. Did Tony’s mom ever dance like that? Is that how Tony realized he’d been hooking up with his mom?

