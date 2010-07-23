Portman, Kunis Pirouette My Pants

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis are starring in Black Swan, a thriller about terror and ballet, which are two of my three favorite things, with Cheez-Its being the other. Black Swan is director Darron Aronofsky’s follow-up to the critically-acclaimed The Wrestler, and the film will debut at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. In 2008, Aronofsky won the Gold Lion Award in Venice for The Wrestler, so he can totally show up and talk sh*t to everyone.

Portman and Kunis play rival ballerinas, who get all up in each other’s business over the same role. It’s a lot like if Stanley Kubrick had directed Bring It On. Actually, I can’t prove that because I haven’t seen Black Swan yet. I’ve seen Bring It On like 160 times, though, so that’s pretty cool. The film was written by Mark Heyman, Andres Heinz and John McLaughlin, and also stars Winona Ryder, Vincent Cassel and Barbara Hershey, whose name has made me laugh every time I’ve heard it for the past 20 years.

Tell us what an honor it is to be heading to Venice, Coming Soon:

“The cast and crew of Black Swan are both excited and humbled by the festival’s invitation. It is an honor to walk the great red carpet on the Lido and we are excited to premier our film to the wonderful audiences in Venice,” said Aronofsky. “What an honor and privilege it is to be selected as the opening night film,” said Fox Searchlight Presidents Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley. “We could not have asked for a better launch for Darren and ‘Black Swan’ than the Venice International Film Festival.”

In related ballet news, I posted yesterday that Ryan Gosling had been spotted at a ballet class, presumably for an upcoming movie role. Obviously since this film is completed, he won’t be in Black Swan, but I’m going to assume that he’s in the sequel – Black Swan 2: Duck Duck Goose. Is there any truth to that? No. But it’s Friday and my liver is halfway in a bar already, so we’re just gonna go with what feels right.

