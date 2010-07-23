Portman, Kunis Pirouette My Pants

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis are starring in Black Swan, a thriller about terror and ballet, which are two of my three favorite things, with Cheez-Its being the other. Black Swan is director Darron Aronofsky’s follow-up to the critically-acclaimed The Wrestler, and the film will debut at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. In 2008, Aronofsky won the Gold Lion Award in Venice for The Wrestler, so he can totally show up and talk sh*t to everyone.
Portman and Kunis play rival ballerinas, who get all up in each other’s business over the same role. It’s a lot like if Stanley Kubrick had directed Bring It On. Actually, I can’t prove that because I haven’t seen Black Swan yet. I’ve seen Bring It On like 160 times, though, so that’s pretty cool. The film was written by Mark Heyman, Andres Heinz and John McLaughlin, and also stars Winona Ryder, Vincent Cassel and Barbara Hershey, whose name has made me laugh every time I’ve heard it for the past 20 years.
Tell us what an honor it is to be heading to Venice, Coming Soon:
“The cast and crew of Black Swan are both excited and humbled by the festival’s invitation. It is an honor to walk the great red carpet on the Lido and we are excited to premier our film to the wonderful audiences in Venice,” said Aronofsky.
“What an honor and privilege it is to be selected as the opening night film,” said Fox Searchlight Presidents Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley. “We could not have asked for a better launch for Darren and ‘Black Swan’ than the Venice International Film Festival.”
In related ballet news, I posted yesterday that Ryan Gosling had been spotted at a ballet class, presumably for an upcoming movie role. Obviously since this film is completed, he won’t be in Black Swan, but I’m going to assume that he’s in the sequel – Black Swan 2: Duck Duck Goose. Is there any truth to that? No. But it’s Friday and my liver is halfway in a bar already, so we’re just gonna go with what feels right.
(More pictures available at Coming Soon.)
A ballerina? Eating a hamburger?!? I call bullshit.
Ballet, Natalie Portman, and pro-wrestling undertones? How can He make Vaud’EVILle out of THAT forshak?
DDD-she doesn’t swallow }}:>(
If that bitch at the back table was trying any harder to get that Emo fuckwad she’s dining with to notice her tits, they’d be resting on the table.
*Hulks out, comes on stage with Mean Gene Okerlund*
Let Him tell ya, Mean Gene, The Fekamaniac likes His ballerina girls the same as He likes His Star Wars movies:
4, 5, or 6!
*poses, gets hit in the head with an urn by The Undertaker*
Even money that’s a Boca Burger. Double or nothing it’ll be a Boca Burger in the Bathroom later, too, when it comes back up.
Speaking of yesterday’s Baby Goose post, I made that pirouette pun and hey look, you used it for your headline.
That means I win CotW, right?
Ha ha, doesn’t count, Jack!, it’s just lousy Brunsy that stole it.
Did you guys know Bruns is a smouldering, fetid piece of diseased dick cheddar that smells worse than Dickin’ McButtlets?
Did you guys know Bruns is a smouldering, fetid piece of diseased dick cheddar that smells worse than
Dickin’ McButtletsBoca Burgers?
My ballet joke well is not but a dry hole.
Don’t hate the pliér, hate the ballet.
Ha ha, doesn’t count, Jack!, it’s just lousy Brunsy that stole it.
Does that mean that Burnsy is buying me a copy of Kick-Ass?
I’m just jealous of that dog in the banner pic. I would sniff Natalie Portman’s ass SO hard. If you google’d “what does boner fuel smell like?” the only result would be that pic.
I [briefly] dated a ballerina (True Story BTW) and she ate all kinds of nasty food. Finally figured out that she was putting ExLax shavings on all her food, not chocolate. So I asked why not puke like all the other damaged girls do? She said, “Puking is gross! And I don’t want to mess up my teeth.” Yay! Ballerina logic!
The Black Swan. Isn’t that what they said when L.A. won the NBA title?
How the hell did you make it through this post with out one reference to the super hot lesbian scissoring scene these two are supposedly doing for the sake of this movie/art? Or are pageviews of no interest to you? For shame…
*dismissively wanks in disappointment*
*Hulks out, comes on stage with Mean Gene Okerlund*
Let Him tell ya, Mean Gene, The Fekamaniac likes His ballerina girls the same as He likes His Star Wars movies:
4, 5, or 6!
*poses, gets hit in the head with an urn by The Undertaker*
Klingons telling Star Wars jokes. (Shakes head disapprovingly).
ghorgh jIH tlhap DoH jIH DIchDaq mup lIj SoS Daq nuj. SoH ta’ta’ ghobe’ ghoS vo’ wIj porgh.
Ballet is fake and always has been. Ballerinas are overpaid actors in soap operas for men.
ghorgh jIH tlhap DoH jIH DIchDaq mup lIj SoS Daq nuj. SoH ta’ta’ ghobe’ ghoS vo’ wIj porgh.
Where did you Ctrl-V this one from, kotal?
I think he just passed out and rolled his head around on the keyboard for awhile.
So Triple D, were you saying that He is your shepard or that He is?
I read an early draft that had Portman and Kunis frotting in a drugged-up frenzy. If Aronofsky knows what’s good for him he’ll keep that scene.
If Aronofsky knows what’s good for me, ass to ass.
I heard Jar Jar Binks might make a cameo, and swing his dick around like that black guy in the movie “Kids”… which would undoubtedly justify his existence, and make up for the Star Wars films, if true.
Loosely translated?
When I get home, I’m punching your mama in the mouth. Ain’t no way you came from my loins.
What woman would turn down that 3 way with Burnsy?
Kunis is about 3 years past her prime, yet Portman gets better with age like a fine, um … port.