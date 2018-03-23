Frotcast 363: Last Of The Millennial Elite, With Francesca Fiorentini

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
03.22.18

20th Century Fox/Vince Mancini

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

This week on the Frotcast, Francesca Fiorentini from AJ+/Newsbroke joins, along with comedian Kollin Holtz, sitting in with Vince, Brendan, and Matt Lieb. The plan was to talk Last of the Mohicans, but we had a healthy dose of current events ridiculousness to get through first, like the Powder Mountain, the only private ski mountain catering exclusively to assholes. We also talk the Seth Rich conspiracy theorist almost getting murdered by his own employee while checking a dead drop with his dachsund. There’s also a Neo Nazi love triangle story foiled by being too fat for a box, and the ballad of Timmy Thick. Enjoy and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

#Content

3:00 – Brendan gets into a heated argument with a child

8:00 – Learning all about Powder Mountain, the private ski resort for “the millennial elite”

21:30 – Francesca describes finding out Matt had pleasured himself in her bed while she was gone via the Frotcast

37:33 – The incredible story of two right-wing conspiracy dudes nearly murdering each other.

1:07:16 – The incredible Neo-Nazi love triangle that eventually fell apart like a box under a fat guy’s feet.

1:18:00 – Trying to unravel the mystery of Timmy Thick.

1:24:00 – Talking Last Of The Mohicans

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.


 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTLAST OF THE MOHICANSPOWER MOUNTAINTIMMY THICK

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP