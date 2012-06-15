Prometheus Behind-The-Scenes Photos: The Engineer Goes for a Swim

06.15.12

What with That’s My Boy and Rock of Ages opening this weekend, you’ve probably already forgotten all about Prometheus. But if I could refresh your memory for just a few minutes, thanks to the Prometheus Forums, we have a behind the scenes look at creating the character they’re calling “the elder engineer,” the really buff guy who goes for a weird swim at the beginning of the film. It’s probably the least-sexy look at a six-foot-five bodybuilder getting a prosthetic butt glued on that I’ve ever seen, but it’s a pretty cool set aside from that.

Hurry up and chug it, pussy! It’s time to cliff dive! OOOH WAH-AH AH-AH! /Brometheus

“Would you f*ck me? I’d f*ck me. HARD.”
“Hmmm, I like it, but… is it busy enough?”
 
PUT THE MASK BACK ON! PUT THE MASK BACK ON!
It sort of looks like Ryan Gosling’s Drive mask with gills.


“Whatcha thinkin’ bout?”
“Oh, I dunno. Chest bursters n’ stuff.”


Mmmm, yeah. Do it again, but slower this time.

More like Prostheseus, am I right???
Seems like they could’ve thrown the old guy in the waterfall, but perhaps I’m projecting here.
[more pictures over at the original Forum]

