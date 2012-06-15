What with That’s My Boy and Rock of Ages opening this weekend, you’ve probably already forgotten all about Prometheus. But if I could refresh your memory for just a few minutes, thanks to the Prometheus Forums, we have a behind the scenes look at creating the character they’re calling “the elder engineer,” the really buff guy who goes for a weird swim at the beginning of the film. It’s probably the least-sexy look at a six-foot-five bodybuilder getting a prosthetic butt glued on that I’ve ever seen, but it’s a pretty cool set aside from that.
Hurry up and chug it, pussy! It’s time to cliff dive! OOOH WAH-AH AH-AH! /Brometheus
–
“Would you f*ck me? I’d f*ck me. HARD.”
“Hmmm, I like it, but… is it busy enough?”
PUT THE MASK BACK ON! PUT THE MASK BACK ON!
It sort of looks like Ryan Gosling’s Drive mask with gills.
–
—
“Whatcha thinkin’ bout?”
“Oh, I dunno. Chest bursters n’ stuff.”
—
—
Mmmm, yeah. Do it again, but slower this time.
–
More like Prostheseus, am I right???
Seems like they could’ve thrown the old guy in the waterfall, but perhaps I’m projecting here.
[more pictures over at the original Forum]
Prometheus Behind-The-Scenes Photos: The Engineer Goes for a Swim
old dude engineer? thats new to me.
I had heard there was originally supposed to be three engineers at the waterfall, but I didn’t know they shot it.
That’s some intense waxing job those guys did. Ripped his nipples off, even.
Beat me to it.
The real reason they want to kill us? Body hair, nipples.
This is the nair product equivalent of a Calvin Klein ad
Hairless, buff white dude hangin’ out at the beach? Should’ve just called this Brometheus.
Ah goddammit you used that one in the slideshow. Womp womp.
Whatever they’re selling, I’m buying.
When we said Africans were the first humans on earth, we were referring to grey-skinned space Africans. Not you, Idris. Sorry for the confusion.
Our creators wanted us dead because we weren’t nearly white enough. Damn space racists.
This dude was in my frat.
“Prometheus” is a strange movie in that when you seriously think about it, it might actually be dumber and more full of holes than a Michael Bay joint, and yet – still enjoyed it in the theater.
Michael Bay could totally capitalize on this by buying out the franchise from Sir Ridley Scott and creating a sequel where Ancient Greek Statues all over the world turn out to be Engineers who rise in order to destroy Earth. Optimus Prime and the Autobots then destroy all of Los Angeles killing millions of people in the process trying to stop the Engineers. The movie ends when Mike Lowery, Marcus Burnett, and an additional Navy SEAL arrest and/or kill everyone.
This would’ve been better if you included a zoomed in shot of Michael Fassbender’s penis and said, “look, a close up of the alien!”
“Reptilian humanoid” is the politically correct term.
Look at the state of that production office: Mexican blankets over tattered sofas and cardboard boxes for tables? Was this shot at the Kirk Cameron Center for Cinema and Christian Enlightenment?
Pro-meaty-us
if snooki had sex with this engineer, their kid would look like vince mancini in a jock strap.
Scientists have just issued a statement in response to the movie Prometheus:
“You know how we always used to say that humans and chimps share 96% of the same DNA? Well, we kind of just made that shit up. We actually have no idea where our DNA comes from. In fact, the entire concept of all life on earth being connected was actually a prank the Swiss played on the Germans to see how they’d react (they didn’t take it well, by the way). So, to the point; did humans come from outer space? Yeah, sure. Why not”.
