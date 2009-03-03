JOHNNY DEPP’S BALLS ARE IN A POSTER

One of the movies I’m most looking forward to this year is Michael Mann’s 30s gangster flick Public Enemies, starring Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Billy Crudup and pretty much every hot dude ever. I mean, I didn’t mean to imply that I was looking forward to it because of the hot dudes… I just meant I’m looking forward to it, and it also happens to have hot dudes. I don’t even know why I said that. I think maybe there’s some subliminal shit going on with the poster. You tricked me into staring at Johnny Depp’s crotch again, Satan! Crap, I think I need to go re-watch Fireproof a few more times.