Puke Alert: Wrestler Chyna doing a porno

#Chyna
Senior Editor
06.03.11 42 Comments

A few years back, I posted a still from the sex tape Chyna (aka Joanie Laurer) released seven years ago, showing her massive, pinkie-sized, steroid-enlarged (presumably) clit, and I don’t think anyone who saw it has stopped having nightmares since.  Well now, TMZ reports that Vivid will soon be releasing a new porn starring Chyna (the way they tell it, she approached Vivid), which is great news for anyone who gets off on 41-year-old body builders whose clits have identifiable head and shaft sections.  (*tries to hide erection*)  Possible title: “These Ain’t Women XXX.” (These Ain’t Women XXY?)

Wrestling superstar Chyna tells TMZ … she has been told point blank that if her new XXX porn tape is actually released, she will never be allowed to work for TNA Wrestling ever again.
It’s a big deal for Chyna — because she had recently been in talks with the wrestling organization about working out a long term deal … and before the XXX tape came into the picture, things were looking optimistic.
But now, with the hardcore tape set to be released later this month, Chyna tells us she got a call from TNA honchos warning her that if she lets the tape hit shelves … the deal is off for good.

Yes, because God forbid an employee commit the terrible sin of releasing a second sex video while representing a classy, second-tier fake wrestling organization whose name is a subtle play on “TITZ N ASS”. This is a wholesome family organization!  I need a shower.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chyna
TAGSCHYNAJOANIE LAURERPORNOsex tapesvivid

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP