Rachel and C-Tates Getting Married

Yo yo yo, FilmDrank, ya boi C-Tate’s all up in ya biz like Cheez-Wiz, son. Forgives my abscess from this site as of late, but I been bangin’ wit dem no good hoodrats at Pajiba. Theyz boyz legit like souljas, for real… Haha, just kiddin’, right? They paid me to say dat sh*t so you’d all be like, Yo girl, C-Tate’s ridin’ durrty wit Pajiba now, so is I. But y’alls got brains for thinkin’ and sh*t , so you ain’t fall for it.
So yo, check this out – me and Rachel McAdams gettin’ hitched, right? Naw, yo, not like fo realz. I ain’t a Moron livin’ it Utah practicin’ origami, heard. We be hookin’ up for this new joint, The Vow. And I was like, Yo girl, this a movie about AEIOU and sometimes Y? Naw, it’s about the sanctitty of marriage, yo. And like, she’s all, Oh C-Tate’s, I love you and sh*t, but then she gets amnesia, probably from me rockin’ that body so hard, and she forgets all about the C-Tate. Yo girl, this some sad sh*t, like yo pit bull die.
Hey yo, if you likes it, puts a ring on it, Yahoo!:
The story follows a newlywed New Mexico couple who end up in a car crash. The wife is put in a coma, where she is cared for by her devoted husband. When she comes to, without any memory of her husband or their marriage, the husband woos her and attempts to wins her heart again.
Michael Sucsy, who directed HBO’s “Grey Gardens,” is sitting behind the camera for the Spyglass project. Earlier in the development process, it was being prepared as a vehicle for Julia Roberts.
Yo girl, only vehicle Julia Roberts be ridin’ in is a hearse for her career, right? Oh snaps for realz! But yo, what’s I’m sayin’ is, if C-Tate’s girl be all like, “Yo boy, I ain’t know you” and sh*t, I be all like, Damn girl, dat’s some cold revelatin’ you’s droppin’. And it my duty to please dat booty, right? But I ain’t puttin’ in double no effort, proper. Yo girl, you gets one chance for a lap dance, and after dat all bets is off.
And yo, I’mma get me some of dis McAdams skirt, right? I’mma be like, Yo girl, this ain’t how no Baby Goose got up in your grind, and she be all like, “Damn straights, C-Tates.” And then Goslin’ shows up and he’s all, “Hey girl, I like root beer floats and breast feeding through college” and I put my size 16 through his ass, girl. That boy ain’t dance to save nothin’. Respek.
C-Tate’ll put a NuvaRing® in a bitch before he puts a wedding ring on a bitch.
I always knew the Terri Schiavo story would make for a delightful romcom.
Nuvaring is the birth control that tastes like hazelnut, right?
The bright side of having to woo her once more is at least she’ll start giving him blowies again.
So a woman with brain damage has to find a way to fall back in love with a man who seems to have a similar affliction?
It took me a while before I found a woman that understood why there were pigeons flying around during my wooing of them.
I FUCKING LOVE MRS. JHC!!!
Fuck *wooing* her. I’d be like woohoo! I’m free!
I’d woo the shit out of Rachel McAdams
Yo girl, that’s wack that you can’t remember how you got the syphillis, chlap, gonorrhea, hep and herpes. But check it, I gots all that shit already so that shit makes us like destiny, nah mean?
Yo girl, you gots a bangin’ fart box.
Before she awakes from the coma…
Whoa…nah doc, it’s cool…conjugal visit and shit. Wanna go London Bridge wit’ dis?
“Michael Sucsy, who directed HBO’s “Grey Gardens,” is sitting behind the camera for the Spyglass project.”
Which is worse? Having the last name of Sucsy, or directing Grey Gardens?
C-Tate getting some bed-head…
From a girl with bedhead…
Nah gurl, you betta not shove none a dat cake up in my mouf. Dis tux is rented, bitch and if I lose my muhfuckin’ deposit on this shit cuzza some busted-ass flower frosting, I’m-a take it outcha ass fo realz.
You see, the doctor is supposed to be walking in on him…
…
…and his wife is still in a coma, but there is a wigger having a “conjugal visit” with her…in the hospital bed…
John Graziano is a consultant on this film.
I’m so going to hell…
I think a better vehicle for Julia Roberts would be a wheelbarrow to carry her lips in.
Yo Doc, her body ain’t ain’t gon be all fucked up or nothin’ is it? HAHA cuz all I’m sayin bro is that I’ll go all sorts of Gary Coleman’s widow on that plug if she get some ugly scars an shit.