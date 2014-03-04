'Raise Your Glasses To One Of Our Greatest' With This Incredible Tribute To Philip Seymour Hoffman

In the month and days since Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment, there have been a great number of tributes, from his peers admiring his incredible work in their own awards acceptance speeches to mashups of his incredible and creepiest roles. It’d be truly difficult, though, to create a condensed tribute to Hoffman’s great body of work, because the guy acted in 47 movies and almost every role was as good as the next. Hell, he made Mission Impossible III enjoyable, and everything around him in that movie was like a Michael Bay project produced for Lifetime.

But Caleb Slain gave it a shot with his own tribute video, P.S. Hoffman, and the result is just under 22 minutes of awesomeness. Then again, I’m not sure that you couldn’t just throw together 22 minutes of any of Hoffman’s performances and not come out with a fantastic tribute video. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have the desire to watch about 20 movies right now.

P.S. Hoffman (A Tribute) from Caleb Slain on Vimeo.