Randy Couture responds to Steven Seagal’s fight challenge

Along with not being able to keep track of space and time and his unique physiological response to arousal, another one of Steven Seagal’s quirks is not understanding “jokes” or “context.” So when Randy Couture jokingly said he’d come out of retirement to fight Seagal, Seagal issued a totally-not-joking response to Ariel Helwani that boiled down to “any time, any place.” Though he also added the conveniently prohibitive stipulations “no rules, no witnesses.”
So what does a 49-year-old former UFC champion think of a no-rules death-match challenge from a 60-year-old fondue enthusiast? CagePotato called him up to find out (emphasis mine):
“I’m the one that started the joke as an off-handed comment I made to Jay Glazer — that I’d only come out of retirement if it were to fight Seagal. Obviously now somebody has talked to him about it and it has gotten some legs,” Couture chuckled to us over the phone today.
“I’m not surprised that he wants to do it in private, remote location where nobody could see it happen. Obviously I intended it as a joke. I don’t think it would really happen.”
Couture is clearly bemused by the actor’s ominous-sounding statements. Asked if he was intimidated by Seagal’s claim that the fight would be truly no holds barred, Couture neatly replied, “I don’t think that changes the nature of the fight at all.”
So it’s safe to say that Couture is not going to take Seagal up on his battle-to-the-death challenge, then, right? “Hey, it could happen organically I suppose,” Couture ended, simply. [CP]
Randy Couture clearly doesn’t think much of Seagal’s supposedly deadly and illegal techniques, but that’s only because all Couture’s fights have been in a cage with pre-agreed-upon rules, not the kind of waffle house yakuza brawls that shaped Seagal’s style. Couture might sing a different tune if he were ever subjected to one of Steven Seagal’s brutal nipple locks. Do you know how many powerful men Seagal has brought low by controlling them at their weakest point? It’s a key tenet of Seagal’s martial arts teaching, “it is through the nipples that weakness leaves the body.” Some say he even derives magical powers from a necklace made from his enemies’ nipples that he always wears against his skin.
Cheap move, Randy, saying “organically”. We all know that Seagal’s allergic to non-fried green foods!
Watch your step, Couture. I wouldn’t be so non-chalant about a “No rules, no witnesses” challenge from a man who owns that many kimonos. You just know after you buy enough of them Burlington Kimono Factory gives you a free samurai sword, and you’d be a fool not to carry it around at all times…
Thanks for my new fantasy team name…
“Steven Seagal’s Brutal Nipple Locks”
Just changed mine to Waffle House Yakuza Brawlers.
Needs to be one word: “Brutal Nipplelocks.”
Seagal is too busy reading my script for his next vehicle (ha!), The Fat and the Furious. Dude lives his life a quart of gravy at a time.
I’ll take you to the bank Couture-the food bank. They don’t check ID’s and we can load up on Hormel canned hams.
Randy has a history of getting into fights with past their prime hard to understand attention whores
Shit. Randy might as well prepare to fight an “Ochre Jelly” from Dungeons & Dragons. Same probability of the fight occuring and also the same viscosity as Seagal.
The fight I was waiting for
“not the kind of waffle house yakuza brawls that shaped Seagal’s style.”
Fucking killed me with that one!!!! Good job sir!!!
Just about to say the same thing. Kudos Vince.
This is purely the work of Ariel Helwanie. His done the same thing over and over with other fighters. He turns and twists the story, he is a instigator. Diaz and Overheem has already found a dislike in him for exactly that reason….
Fuck off, Helwani never instigates shit, and he definitely doesn’t twist any stories. All he does is ask direct questions about stories that are already out there.
I’d still watch it.
Make it happen, Vince (McMahon).
This is just viral marketing for the new mma undercover cop action drama they’ll both be starring in summer 2013.
Ho-lee crap. Talk about a fight I’d pay to see.
Seagal invented the front kick, along with everything else he ever claimed to be true.