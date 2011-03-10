Rango: The Belated Review

Rango: A clever, cool-looking movie about… uh… water rights?
Oh, Rango, I wanted to like you, I really did. Finally! An animated movie with anthropomorphic animals instead of those freakish, dead-eyed condom children who crawl out of Rockwell paintings when you take too much acid? Yay, I hate those! Remember how much cooler Robin Hood was when he was a fox instead of Kevin Costner? Let’s run with that. And throw in some Hunter Thompson references to boot! I’m lukewarm on the whole kids-movie thing, but if you relate it back to mayhem and drug use, I’ll follow.
And for 20 minutes, it was perfect. Quirky-cute, and with the coolest set of mariachi owls I can remember (it’s the droopy eyes that seal it). In fact, the animation is incredible the entire way through — strange yet photo-realistic at the same time — but this ain’t a graphic design blog. At some point, just wanting to like the idea of something has to give way to the reality of it, or else interest evaporates, which also explains Bob Saget’s last stand-up special. If the base joke isn’t funny, a thousand one-off taglines aren’t going to help it either, you gawky schmuck, but back to the movie. The plot spends far too much time exploring obviously dead-end tangents in 15-minute vignettes of animator masturbating (masturbanimation), which doesn’t disguise a central story that’s wafer thin. Yeah, that’s right, I said wafers. As in “things that are also thin.”
Johnny Depp voices the nameless, pantsless chameleon (JUST LIKE YOU, DAD!), whom we meet while he’s putting on a one-man show. It’s a two-minute scene, but I guess the character’s inherent theatricality is supposed to be a setup for all the movie referencing later on (sort of like Dream On, remember that show?). Suddenly, BOOM! We get snow-globed — in slow motion, to the tune of Ave Maria, which I’m pretty sure is a reference to something — when it’s revealed that the chameleon was in a terrarium, in the back of a convertible on the road to Las Vegas, which hit a bump and sent his whole world floating through the air and crashing onto a lonely highway through the Mojave. That’s how Depp’s tropical lizard comes to find himself stranded in Dirt, a hopeless desert town where water is the currency and there’s only a five-day supply. It’s depressing and sh*tty, just like the real Mojave, but with less meth.
By bumbling his way through a series of Frank Drebin-esque fortunate accidents, Depp’s chameleon comes to take the name Rango, kill an evil hawk, and become the town Sheriff. Soon he’s the town’s only hope, and what they hope for most is water. But why did the water stop, and how will Rango get it back? If you answered A: A greedy developer diverted it to feed his golf course, and B: Rango turns a mysterious valve that magically rights every wrong, floods the town, and kills only the bad guys, congratulations, you are correct.
Everything in between is just tangential fluff, like a 20-minute chase sequence in which Rango runs down some gophers who stole the town’s water. The town only had five days of water to begin with, and the 20 minutes of movie time he spends chasing them down is usually, what, a week in the story? You see what I’m getting at here? Oh, and then there’s the big, scary rattlesnake who shows up after the hawk’s gone (he was scared of the hawk). If Rattlesnake Jake doesn’t get you with his huge fangs, you still have to worry about his tail, which shoots bullets like a gatling gun. And if all THAT weren’t sufficient menace, he also constricts, despite the fact that RATTLESNAKES AREN’T CONSTRICTORS, YOU ASSHOLES. Artistic license, fine, but if we’re already accepting that there’s just this one character in the story who can fire bullets from a bodily orifice like Robocop, don’t start rewriting my goddamned Zoobooks. Moreover, they never fully exploit the comedic potential of the characters as animals in their natural state, like say, The Fantastic Mr. Fox. Rango’s love interest is a lizard named “Beans” who freezes when she’s agitated, which would be a neat twist if it happened with any consistency. Meanwhile, Rango holds the distinction of being the only movie chameleon in history who never changes color.
The subplots are overly complex while the overarching story is simplistic and half-baked. Was this whole thing about water rights? So you’re saying we should… not irrigate golf courses? Was it about the power of hope? And if so, I’m confused, are the town’s hopes wrapped up in the water or the idea of a sheriff? Look, I’m not expecting nuanced politics or fresh insight into the human condition from a kids’ cartoon — I spent the whole movie chanting “it’s not going to be Pixar, it’s not going to be Pixar” to myself like an AA mantra — but if you spend the whole movie deflecting from the main conflict, don’t go back and resolve it in five minutes in the most obvious way possible. Also, constricting rattlesnakes? F*ck you, man, seriously.
I give it two shrugs and a “eh, whaddyagonnado.”
GRADE: C+
I’m guessing he’s not supposed to be white, or they would have called it Ranglo.
” the only movie chameleon in history who never changes color.”
You’re missing the central metaphor of the movie, man. He may not physically change color, but he keeps changing himself to fit into the new roles he encounters, from pet to refugee to hero and sheriff. He’s more like some sort of…karma chameleon, to coin a phrase.
@Electric Mayhem: I really want to hurt you.
Rango changes color 2 times. There is even a joke about it. He’s trying to hide from the hawk and he can’t change to the right color. The frog hiding asks him what he’s doing and he says: “Hey it’s an art not a science.” Second time was when he was in the vending machine.
Was the story thin? Maybe. So was Toy Story 3’s, but because you have 1 scene that makes everyone jerk off over “story” it win’s an oscar. You forget that movie also contained a record scratch and “dream weaver” gag.
The jokes in Rango were great. Each one was well timed and well executed. Animated comedies are supposed to make you laugh and Rango did just that. You’re also talking about a cartoon that had smoking characters, a bunch of deaths, and about a dozen uses of the world hell. It reminds me more of the cartoons I watched when I was a kid. Today, it’s all a world of “You can’t do this because of the moms in the midwest who…” IDK about you, but I applaud Rango for saying fuck the moms. Let’s make a funny western.
Trust me, I feel like the asshole you’re going to think I am for saying this but, I think you missed the point of this animated children’s film, Vince. As the Don Quixote armadillo explains at the beginning, it’s about the journey, man. “It’s a metaphor.” Which is what the whole movie’s about – metaphors, stories, the importance of storytelling. Water rights is just a “Chinatown” reference (hence the Ned Beatty turtle’s John Huston impression). Usually all this referencing of other movies shit is really annoying, but it worked for me here because it actually has a purpose rather than just trying to seem cool. I never really cared so much about how the plot would resolve itself. Hell, Rango figures it all out through a hallucination sequence that begins as an homage to “Dead Man.” You could even argue the chameleon is dead the entire time and the whole movie is a post-death underworld that come out of his mind. Like “Enter the Void” or some shit. How many Pixar movies reference Jim Jarmusch and remind you of Gaspar Noe (the non-rape parts)? I was shocked by how much I enjoyed watching this.
The plot of Toy Story 3 wasn’t thin. It had a central conflict that the characters kept trying to resolve and the plot thickened based on complications that arose. Rango was just “digression-digression-digression-queef.” It certainly did a few things well, but between this and Toy Story 3, there’s no comparison.
I always say ‘fuck moms’ they appreciate it more.
For a movie about the importance of storytelling, the storytelling in the actual movie was sure shitty. You can’t symbolize and reference your way through a story in place of an actual plot. It was a lot of cool references and metaphors and homages pasted over emptiness.
Vince, I gotta agree with Gary and the D. I saw this Monday and thoroughly enjoyed it. The jokes were funny, the characters enjoyable (particularly Rattle Snake Jake) and I thought the plot of Rango facing that who you pretend to be is who you are, so you need to pretend you are someone good worked to move the story along.
Mind you, I love westerns and also recently watched Chinatown so I may just have been the movie’s sweet spot demo.
How many Pixar movies reference Jim Jarmusch and remind you of Gaspar Noe (the non-rape parts)?
Wait, there’s no rape? Well then fuck this movie.
Damn VM, did you see this with Armond White Hammond and then get your notes mixed up? Either that or your cache of full strength Four Loko has done runned out!
Stinky, the whole movie is a metaphor for rape, the faceless Gary said so.
Alternate viewing:
This was a movie for children, and all the tangential and referential stuff was there for the adults with the kids, so they weren’t pulling out their hair by the end of it.
Writers have a tendency to read movies as though they were written for other writers. But movies are a *mass* media. They’re written for real people.
Oh yea…you mean like how Toy Story 3 was just an extension of Toy Story 2? Yea, they really went deep on that one.
I completely wrote off Rango as soon as I heard it wasn’t 90 minutes of impossible-in-reality color changing chameleon skin gags.
I’m just trying to articulate why this movie bored me and I almost fell asleep in the middle. It’s not the lack of a *deep* story or any problem I had with any of the adult references, I just didn’t find it compelling. It was boring.
Today, it’s all a world of “You can’t do this because of the moms in the midwest who…”
Yup, all those midwest moms in California are raising hell because a character smokes in this movie. It’s the intolerant middle Americans who are ruining the movie industry by encouraging censorship! They seek to impose their political views on others! They believe in free speech only if they agree with what’s being said! They’re fine with the word “fag” being used in movies!
Wow, I really have to see this film. The only thing I hate more than children are you lot for making this interesting.
Any snake is capable of constriction, even if they are venomous… certainly not common, but a rattler could constrict if it wanted to
Meh. Vince. I typically love most things you write about. This was a terrible review for a fantastic movie. If there was any movie in the universe that was custom made for you, that film would be Rango. But no, you have to “play rough” because that’s your schtick. Well I’m over it.
Do me a favor and see this movie one more time in the future. Maybe wait until it comes out on DVD. You wanted it to be something and it turned out to be something else. That doesn’t make it a bad movie.
“Digression, digression, digression-queef”. The soundtrack to the v-man’s sex life? Take a midol and suck it up man-it’s a kids movie! The characters are all smoking from the pressure to impress you!!
What fucking kills me is that Patton Oswalt was involved in writing/punching up/whatever on this movie and it still sounds like a chaotic mess.
The little things, the punch-ups, were the strongest parts. It was the base storyline that was its weakness.