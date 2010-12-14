Rango Trailer Brings the Anthropomorphic Animals

Yahoo just dropped the new trailer for Paramount’s Rango, starring Johnny Depp as a chameleon in a desert. That alone will probably be enough to qualify it for next year’s Golden Globe best picture (“Amazing acting! Johnny Depp is literally a chameleon!” -Pete Hammond). The surprising thing is that it actually looks… decent? I’m notoriously apathetic when it comes to non-Pixar animation, but between the Hunter Thompson references in the teaser and the cast of animals wearing human clothes, this one has my number. Aren’t animals in human clothes the whole point of kids’ movies? Why have we strayed from that?



Ouch, that “FROM THE DIRECTOR OF PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN” title card wangs you right in the ding dong, doesn’t it? It’s like tapping your foot to a nice tune when all of a sudden someone stops the tape and says, “You know who wrote this song? Hitler.”

[here are some more animals dressed like humans, in case you’re interested]

I call this dog “Napoleon Boner Part”.