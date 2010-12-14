Rango Trailer Brings the Anthropomorphic Animals

Yahoo just dropped the new trailer for Paramount’s Rango, starring Johnny Depp as a chameleon in a desert. That alone will probably be enough to qualify it for next year’s Golden Globe best picture (“Amazing acting! Johnny Depp is literally a chameleon!” -Pete Hammond). The surprising thing is that it actually looks… decent? I’m notoriously apathetic when it comes to non-Pixar animation, but between the Hunter Thompson references in the teaser and the cast of animals wearing human clothes, this one has my number. Aren’t animals in human clothes the whole point of kids’ movies? Why have we strayed from that?
Ouch, that “FROM THE DIRECTOR OF PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN” title card wangs you right in the ding dong, doesn’t it? It’s like tapping your foot to a nice tune when all of a sudden someone stops the tape and says, “You know who wrote this song? Hitler.”
[here are some more animals dressed like humans, in case you’re interested]
I call this dog “Napoleon Boner Part”.
Furries, man. It’s because of the fucking furries.
I blame Barnyard‘s anatomically incorrect bull. It was udderly nodorkulous.
So… no Rum Diary still? Glad to see Hollywood has Priorities in order.
I prefer the original, grittier title . . . “Rango: First Blood.”
I can imagine the pitch for this going something like “Hey, remember that scene in Fear and Loathing where Johnny Depp thinks everyone’s a lizard? Well take that, Depp and all, and make it, no bear with me….a WESTERN.” “Can we market it to kids?” “Well fucking DUH”
I hear Rango joins a band with an iguana named Jan, a gecko named Peel, and a skink named George Harrison.
It’s like tapping your foot to a nice tune when all of a sudden someone stops the tape and says, “You know who wrote this song? Hitler.”
I see you’ve been listening to Blut muss fließen again.
How bad is it when the teaser for an animated chameleon western has a more coherent plot than the last two Pirates movies?
In order to prepare for this role, Depp spent two months living in the Geico Lizard’s basement
Angelo Mendoza would have wanted to see this for the eye-licking.
(
Welcome to Dirff!
Gary Busey is disappointed that he was not asked to play a lonely highway-patrol ferret in this movie
First True Grit and now this – are westerns back?
No. Probably not.