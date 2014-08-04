Did ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Resurrect The Sci-Fi Comedy?

A long long time ago, I can still remember how that sci-fi comedy made me smile.
It’s May 11, 2001.
A man rests quietly, having just completed a workout on his treadmill, he’s been trying to get back into fighting trim before he hits 50. He’s the dad to a daughter named Polly, a couple million books sold under his belt. In two years, production will begin on a largely flawed adaptation of his seminal work, “The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy”, but, against all that is right and holy, the man will not be there to cajole that particular project into the light.
Because on this day, the legend, the named Douglas, has a heart attack and passes away – at the far too young age of 49. Four months before the world got entirely too serious, Douglas Adams headed off to that big Total Perspective Vortex in the sky; where we can hope he learned to fly by accidentally forgetting to hit the ground (while absentmindedly wondering where his lost luggage went off to). I maintain this was the day, the very moment, where the comedy sci-fi died.
But, third-act twist, did this weekend prove it has a chance again? Could our long dark tea-time of the soul be over?
There’s conflicting information both ways. On one hand, you have decades of evidence that point to a genre in a slow decline. However, late breaking news, third-act plot twist, Marvel’s newest franchise entree, Guardians of the Galaxy pulled down a healthy $90+ million this weekend, perhaps ingratiating an entirely new audience to the concept of more screwball sci-fi. To be fair, Guardians is right on the line, perhaps tilting toward the windmill that is the Marvel template slightly more than “true” jokey filmmaking. A contrarian could argue the genre isn’t the same, and perhaps I’m reading too much hope into a style that may have gone the way of the musical category at The Academy Awards. The way of the Dodo, which would be an excellent alternatively-pronounced first name for a porn thespian.
Still, with projects like Game of Thrones tackling long-form, standing like a towering beacon on a hill, it’s a shame we can’t get the five Hitchhiker books brought to HBO. It would come off a bit like The BBC Office meets Dr. Who meets True Blood. It would be stellar. Putting that dream aside, let’s take a brief foray into yesteryear, partly to prove my point, but more so I can get into a list, my natural writing habitat.
From high to low, Sci-Fi Comedies Ranked – EXTRA DEFINITIVE AND BOLD
It’s not that we don’t get sci-fi comedies anymore, it’s more that the gag is broad and action-y, and not really fully based in space comedy. Not appearing on the list: Paul and The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. Both have tragic flaws. Trust me. TRAGIC. Let’s get it on, got to get it on, with the rest of ’em.
10. Howard the Duck (1986)
This movie is either ranked first or tenth, depending on your world view. It is funny, and cosmically weird, but there’s some huge question marks as to intent. It seems as though they were trying to make a family film, it’s rated PG, but somewhere along the way they figured alien bestiality might be a nice route to take. So it’s funny, but only ironically, and contextually. A real quagmire. The trailer is amazing, though. You can almost feel the marketing department giving up.
9. Airplane 2 (1982)
I almost want to disqualify this title based on the space sci-fi part playing a minimal role. This is more a chance to make similar jokes in a sequel. But the jokes are solid, so at least it has the comedy part down. I can’t get enough of the Airplane franchise. Let’s start remaking those instead of Hercules.
8. The Watch (2012)
Nobody but myself and my humble family saw this in theaters, but it should be watched for the chemistry between Vaughn, Stiller, Jonah Hill, and relative newcomer Richard Ayoade, who is the best of the bunch. Love that guy. This is a movie that wasn’t afraid to use alien schlong as a gimmick. We need that kind of courage in the workplace!
7. Galaxy Quest (1999)
Everyone has forgotten this one now, but not this guy. It’s a funny film, and it pokes fun, with love, at the craziness of sci-fi fans. In a way, the old Star Trek geeks have wrought a new generation of comic book / superhero geeks, but without the public sense of isolation around the enterprise (Ha!). Now you’re far more likely to run into a comic book “geek” than one who ridicules the idea, even the older generation has become resigned to the idea that The Avengers is mainstream. This version of Galaxy Quest couldn’t be done today, and 1999 could be seen as the beginning of that transition. Historical relevance ftw!
6. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Surprisingly charming and watchable, this harkens back to a little film called Star Wars mixed with an actual little film called Serenity. It’s about half an hour too long, but it’s still a great step for Marvel because it doesn’t feel so rote. Things were getting pretty booooring around the Marvel universe. Now if they could just somehow hire Edgar Wright back …
5. Men in Black (1997, 2002, 2012)
I’m combining them all into one giant movie. If I had to rank them, a list within a larger list, then I’d go first, third, then second, which is the exact order you high schoolers should be shooting for at ol’ make out point. Does that even still exist?
4. Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
Find me another movie starring Jeff Goldblum, Damon Wayans, and Jim Carrey and I’ll tell you something something, don’t call me late for dinner. Carrey is about a teenager here, but you can already see the burgeoning face-related comedy gift. That weird moment in time when Geena Davis was “hot” as opposed to “an archery fiend”. This is science fiction to the max, but it’s the rare sex comedy as well. Besides Howard the Duck that is.
3. Attack the Block (2011)
This is a toughie, because it’s not technically a “comedy”. Oh, it has ha-ha moments, but it’s a comedy in the same way that Die Hard and Snatch are, meaning it’s more cool than jocular. But a nine-movie list was stupid, and this movie rules extremely hard. So I’m putting it on. Only God and Kanye West can judge me.
2. Mars Attacks! (1996)
“Do not run! We mean you no harm!” Laser noise, laser noise. A classic joke from a classic film. I’m not saying we will be invaded by aliens in the near future, but if we are, I’m pretty sure they will be little jerky bastards in the vein of the Mars Attacks goons. We’ve been preparing for serious and somber interactions. We’re more likely to get space douches.
1. Spaceballs (1987)
The best of the bunch, clearly in the comedy realm, while the sci-fi is still used to optimal effect. “Ludicrous Speed” is still awesome. Spaceballs: The Flamethrower is still my jam. This is Rick Moranis at the peak of his powers, an alive John Candy, and Bill Pullman before he did serious sci-fi (well, sorta serious, Independence Day).
Man, I miss Mel Brooks. He was the tits.
In conclusion, yeah, overall the glory days are gone, but you could say the same about almost anything. The glory days of my quad muscles are gone too, but you don’t here me complaining from behind a root beer Sunday. Dark and gritty is the new buzz, along with superheroes who aren’t all that comically inclined other than throwaway taglines such as “Shoot at the bad guys!”. That said, at least this weekend we got a little nod. A nudge toward space ‘n’ laughs.
Laremy is a guy who has read the “Hitchhikers” series four times. He’s probably a little biased.
First.
You’re so meta it hurts!
The meta just went plaid! Guy’cha!
I just saw Guardians and it was AWESOME! Two trivial takeaways: Batista’s not as big as I thought he was and Zoe Saldana might be the most beautiful woman in the history of the universe.
The Hitchhiker’s Guide movie is flawed, sure, but it does have Sam Rockwell as Zaphod Beeblebrox. And Sam Rockwell as Zaphod Beeblebrox is one of the best things ever.
Also, I’d say World’s End is an excellent sci-fi comedy, even with the serious parts.
THHGTTG was such a crushing disappointment especially because the casting was so spot on perfect.
Hopefully someone will remake it in a few years properly.
I enjoyed the movie adaptation and Douglas co-wrote the screenplay so it wasn’t totally out of his hands so I’m not “mad” at the movie. It’s just that the source material is so dry and what’s funny on paper didn’t translate to the big screen. The look/feel of the movie was great/clever and Alan Rickman as Marvin was fantastic.
Maybe the problem with Hitchhiker’s is that aside from the whole Humma Kavula part readers already knew the jokes by heart. Meanwhile someone watching the movie without ever reading the books probably thought it was boring.
I don’t know, there’s enough good in the movie that I still like it. Zaphod, dolphin musical numbers, Marvin, the narration, etc.
I agree that you could do a much better adaptation, but you could also do a whole hell of a lot worse.
I’m not going to sit here and defend it, and I do remember being slightly disappointed when it came out, but that’s because A) it’s a great book that’s not perfectly suitable for film, B) it’s just so much that you have to cut, cut cut away.
That said, it was really good, and having rewatched it more than once since, I appreciate it for being a pretty good flick. Actually, I watched it about 2 weeks ago and it’s held up.
And yes, the casting was fucking brilliant perfection.
I saw it without reading the books and I didn’t find it boring. I had a conversation with a buddy of mine about this movie not too long ago (who equally enjoyed it). We came to the conclusion that people want/need almost everything explained to them as opposed to being patient in finding or getting the answer.
It’s the same reason why some people just don’t like Futurama. The answers to some of life’s great unknowns could be so absurd that it makes people uncomfortable.
It had some good design ideas and a fine cast, but was let down by that stupid fucking ending and some truly atrocious editing that seemed to deliberately elide half the jokes, leaving a load of pointless setup with little or no payoff.
I won’t try to link to youtube for fear of the spam filter, but it’s instructive to compare the movie to the old (also flawed, but in more interesting ways) tv series, which hewed much closer to the original radio scripts.
I first watched the movie before I had read any of the books, and that’s what made me want to read the books (I’ve read them several times since). It works better if you think of the movie as more of a gateway to Douglas Adams’ humor, bringing in people who otherwise might not have been exposed to it.
I think the biggest mistake they made with the movie is with Tricia/Trillian. I think, despite how much I love her, Zooey Deschanel was just the wrong choice for the role. She just doesn’t really have the sort of temperament for the character, she’s too soft and cutesy. I think the part would have been better served by someone like Parker Posey perhaps, who can be a little more hard-edged in her sarcasm. Additionally, I don’t like the love story angle between Arthur and Tricia, Tricia being largely indifferent towards Arthur was kinda refreshing in the books. I think everything else was excellent, especially the cast.
Totally forgot Ice Pirates…
Space herpes!!!
Ice Pirates would be #1 had this article been titled “Top Ten Sci-Fi Comedy Space Operas”.
Ice Pirates is one of my go to films when I need to laugh my tits off !
oh. so you mean OUTERSPACEY-ALIEN science fiction comedies.
i was wondering where Back to the Future and Ghostbusters went.
Yes. Also Sleeper (Futurama before Futurama was Futurama).
And Shawn of the Dead.
The World’s End?
World’s End
My 4 year old and my 2 year old are both intimately aware of both Howard the Duck and Galaxy Quest, as we watch both regularly. I’m doing my part.
This article has the sound of a man jerking off to his own writing.
Yep.
I’m sorry. What? You seem to be implying that all writing is not done by people who love the sound of their own cleverness.
The point is, this is extremely pretentious. Didn’t think I’d have to explain that, yet here I am.
I like Men in Black 2 the best because it documents Lara Flynn Boyle right before plastic surgery destroyed her.
Also how about “Paul”, “Idiocracy” and “Muppets From Space”?
Wouldn’t Ghostbusters qualify and be easily #1? In fact I’ve almost always seen it referred to specifically as the ‘first scfi-fi comedy’.
Really enjoyed: “Find me another movie starring Jeff Goldblum, Damon Wayans, and Jim Carrey and I’ll tell you something something, don’t call me late for dinner.”
It’s because Ghostbusters is squarely in the “Occult Comedy” genre, much like Addams Family, Beetlejuice and The Iron Lady. Wait, Iron Lady wasn’t about a horrifying deathmonster…..
“Back off man, I’m a scientist.”
No love for Spaced Invaders?
[www.youtube.com]
Guardians a half hour too long? I wipe the dust off my shoes from that heresy!!!!
That’s the only part of the article that I actually agreed with Larebear.
You mean you don’t share his irrational affection for Howard the Duck?
I’m trying to think of what half hour you could conceivably cut out of that movie and have it be an improvement.
Based on the comments (and my own thoughts), this article was researched about as well as most posts on Facebook.
Yes, that’s right. Laremy wrote it. The name is right up there.
(I for one do not consider this a bad thing.)
Demolition Man, The Worlds End, and and Bill & Teds Excellent adventure are sorely lacking here.
EVERYTHING THAT UNDERBALL SAID.
I want to disagree with you about Demolition Man, because that movie is sort of the ultimate action movie in my head, but then I remember that “all restaurants are Taco Bell” was their answer to product placement, and I can’t stop laughing.
My favourite thing in Demolition Man is the ‘No Curse Words’ rule. Just a wonderful to turn shooting for a lower rating into a world building joke.
Demolition Man is the most underrated piece of shit comedy/action movie ever. Wesley Snipes is perfect in it.
Good call on B&T – otherwise die in a fire. unintentional comedies don’t count, and you’re the 203rd person to say World’s end.
I still want to know how the shells work.
And Good Lord was Sandra Bullock cute in Demolition Man!
So does this mean we get Jonah hill as barf and chaning tatum as lone star?
Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Dark Helmet?
I like how I can confuse the bedroom scenes in Howard the Duck and All the Right Moves.
Independence Day kinda falls into this category, no?
Switch Galaxy Quest and Mars Attacks. Sam Rockwell.
Attack the Block belongs on the list.
Other Possible List: ‘Awesome Sci-Fi Movies with Crazy-Ass Shit’. Brazil, 12 Monkeys, 5th Element, Tank Girl, Stargate. You can fill in the rest.
Sam Rockwell.
Is The Fifth Element too actiony to count?
Yeah, the list kind of destroyed the thesis, and also included some total shit. like Mars attacks, galaxy quest and HOward the fucking duck.
But when you mention 2 recent movies that you won’t include (even though they are better than some of the shitty movies you did include), and your list is nearly half movies made in the last 5 years… you’ve run off the road and through a cornfield.
No Buckaroo Banzai, Serenity, Slither? For shame….
Buckaroo Banzai was a biopic! Any humor was merely incidental!
Yeah, I …
Buckaroo Banzai is the best movie ever made. Anyone who says differently is probably a lizard person in a human suit.
Since you mention Slither: Night of the Creeps
This list is null because it doesn’t have Fantastic Four on it.
Wait, that movie wasn’t a COMEDY?
The criteria for this list hurts my head. My AP English teacher would probably give you a C- for your thesis criteria here due to lack of focus.
That said, I think I kinda understand the rules for this list. Edge of Tomorrow was pretty damn jokey most of the time and I think it fits here. Same with The Fifth Element, though that movie is pretty damn flawed and weird in a way only the French could make weird (I really hate that weird Blue singer alien thing for instance).
And how dare you forget MAC & ME.
What Buckaroo Bonzai and Robocop? Robocop was a black comedy.
@AB I was with you until you said Galaxy Quest is shit.
Most of the other movies I would add to the list have already been mentioned so let me just say:
Earth Girls are Easy was an awful, awful movie. It had a couple good gags…then it spent the next hour and a half running them into the ground. Putting it on this list is a mistake, putting it in the top 5 is borderline criminal.
Sci-fi Comedy has never really died. There’s a movie for practically every year (you forgot Wall-E by the way). But it’s just not a popular enough genre to warrant a movie every two weeks, which I’ll contend is a good thing. How many of these shitty young adult book movies are getting squeezed out there now thanks to Harry Potter and Twilight?
The genre’s going to remain exactly as it was before, not talking very much but still slipping in a good joke every now and then to remind you he’s still here.
No Starship Troopers?
Give this JBaker a promotion!
I clicked on this story just to see if Fifth Element would be mentioned.
I am disappoint.
i’ve always been fond of Dark Star, not because it’s particularly funny or brilliant – it’s alright; the beachball alien antics were funny – but i once won a cash prize on what must have been a ridiculously hard pub quiz machine by identifying a still from the movie – it was a shot of the philosophical bomb which, visually, isn’t much more than a shipping container. Multiple choice or not, that was seriously obscure for a pub quiz machine.
Also yes to Sleeper as mentioned above.
How about Weird Science too?
No Dark Star? That belongs here more than the amazing Attack The Block.
How bout Morons from Outer Space and Killer Klowns from Outer Space? Not that they were GREAT, mind you.
Oh, and The World’s End wasn’t funny.
Dark Star should be on this list.