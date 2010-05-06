Real cops almost shoot fake robbers

Remember that scene in Lethal Weapon 2 3 where Murtaugh’s daughter is filming a scene in a movie where she gets kidnapped, but Riggs doesn’t know it’s a movie, so he bursts in threatening to shoot everyone and they all pee their pants? Well guess what, that basically happened. It occurred in real life, in Long Island (a section of New York scientists call “a sh*tty place full of terrible people”).

Police were forced to decipher fact from fiction when they rolled up to a Bellmore store and saw a gunman holding up the manager. “The officer used great restraint in not firing his weapon,” said Nassau County Police spokesman Vincent Garcia.

He said cops responded to the Cool Stop grocery store at 10:45 a.m. after getting a 911 call of a robbery in progress.

“The first officer arrives, looks in the window and he sees a gentleman with a gun pointed at the counter,” Garcia said.

“So he enters the store and confronts the individual, and says, ‘Police, drop the gun,'” Garcia said. “The individual puts his hands up in the air and says, ‘It’s a movie! It’s a movie!'”

He said the officer repeated his order to drop the gun several times before using force to disarm the actor of his fake pistol.

Now, I know this isn’t normally done in a news story, but here’s where I have to call bullsh*t. You mean to tell me an actor doing a scene with a fake gun saw a real cop with his real gun drawn and ignored the cop’s order to drop his fake pistol? Come on, no one’s that much of a method actor.

Sanjay Patel, 32, the real manager of the store, said he was behind the counter playing the victim of the robbery when cops stormed in. “Suddenly, all the real cops came over and they pull out their guns outside the door,” Patel said. “Then they came inside the door and ripped the gun out of the guy’s hands.” [NYDailyNews]

Yeah, that one sounds more accurate. Plus, my pocket guide to racial stereotyping tells me Indians rarely lie. Moving on to my next point: Rip Torn should’ve used the I-was-just-shooting-a-movie-scene excuse when he got caught with a gun in that bank. If you wake up in a bank with a gun, that’s going to sound much better than, “Oh my bad, I thought this was my house.”