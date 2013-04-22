Reese Witherspoon Is Super Sorry, Y’all

Yesterday afternoon, Vince frisked us extra long and generously with the knowledge that one-time Simpsons guest Reese Witherspoon had been arrested last Friday in Georgia for getting a little uppity with the law man. Specifically, Witherspoon pulled the “Don’t you know who I am?” diva routine that never leads to anything good. Anyone who has had to get out of trouble with the fuzz will tell you that you can only play that card when you’re pretending you have amnesia. Otherwise, you’re just digging a deeper hole.
Naturally, Witherspoon hasn’t completely opened up about this arrest to Oprah yet, probably because she’s either still in solitary after killing someone over a pack of Newports while locked up or because she’s trying to get this handled as quickly as possible. Either way, she has at least released this statement:
“Out of respect for the ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment on everything that is being reported right now. But I do want to say, I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said.”
One too many? I’m not buying it. Fortunately, we have our own law enforcement expert on hand to help break down these situations for John Q. Publics like you and I, so I will turn it over to Sheriff BRO for further analysis.
All righty, bros, here’s the sitch – the babe-cused is that Reeses Witherspoon from the Legally Blonde movie, which I only watched because Blowjob Stacy promised to ask her suitemate, Joslyn with the rad cans, to have a threeway at the Destination Daytona Go Tux Yourself Spring Formal. So this babe was busted for a 69, which is giving a bro blue balls in public because I was all, Hey babe, we should bang and she was like, I’m married, don’t you know who I am? F*ck that, broseph. Remember that guy Raj that we bidded because his dad owned a bunch of liquor stores? He was nailing this married babe for like two weeks and she was just trying to get pregnant to piss her husband off and now Raj has a glass eye.
“No, ma’am I do not know who you are. Sir, I need you to step out of the car and walk the line.”
I got questions:
Why was she in Atlanta? Going by what I’ve seen in interviews and the tabloids and her reaction to Officer Buzzkill, the ATL doesn’t seem like her kind of town, at least not inside 285 after dark. She seems more like a Napa Valley or Chappaqua type of chick. Was she droppin’ a guest track on Luda’s new record? Were they in town for some Jay-Z/CAA agent stuff? I think she’s a little old for Matty Ice. Is her husband pimpin’ her out to the Upton brothers?
She was filming a movie there.
Also, her father’s from Georgia and she grew up in Nashville. So, like, there.
Poor Reese. It seems her Best Laid Plans have backfired and left her realizing The Importance of Being Earnest.
It least the officer didn’t make her Walk The Line, only her husband. Otherwise she’d be on probation for Four Christmases, and we all know probation isn’t exactly Pleasantville.
WAKA WAKA WAKA
I’m… kind of a big deal.
Have you seen This Means War?
Me neither. But I was on the poster.
Remember when she put Blake Lively and the rest of young Hollywood on BLAST @ the MTV movie awards like her shit didn’t stink?!
I’m seem to remember her bashing Jessica Simpson pretty hard for making women look stupid while she supposedly only took roles that empowered women.
Exactly! Where the hell does she get off JTRO? She married some F-Lister like Ryan Phillipe and put out some Meg Ryan wannabe rom-coms! And that’s even back when she mattered!
Sadly, this event only bumped her up in my spankbank. I must have a thing for fake uppity beotches :(
she was putting some whores on blast for going commando and flashing their clam everywhere, all the while i could just look up her tits from like two different movies that she’s done.
that sweet exterior is hiding a catty hypocrite bitch. it really turns me on
True sat Dissident, true dat!
Sheriff BRO totes needs to work on his delts, BRAH! DOES HE EVEN LIFT?
Looks like he only lifts the sac to get at the taint!
That chin could cut glass.
does sheriff bro even lift?
It’s easy to act like she was being a huge bratty bratface, but what if the cops were being dicks? Not sure if you know any cops, but they’re a lot like the rest of us, inasmuch as some of them are dicks.
If I’m rich like Reese Witherspoon and an arrest doesn’t hold much consequence for me, I’m not gonna be treated like an asshole.
P.S. I had no inclination whatsoever to defend her until I saw that banner pic. She’s an angel!
cops are always dicks. that doesn’t mean she’s making herself look good by pulling the “do you know who i am?” card. there’s never a time to pull that card. unless you’re denzel washington or something.
She’s not too big a star to take one on the chin.
She probably wasn’t drunk, she was more than likely acting like she usually does.
Oh man, I hope her cellmates have seen Freeway and have the sense to leave her alone.