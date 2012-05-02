Rejoice! Crocodile Dundee has officially settled his tax bill

At one point, the Australian government accused Paul Hogan, now 72, and his business manager of owing $156 million in taxes, which in my mind sounds at least 15 times higher than all of the money Paul Hogan could’ve possibly made in his entire lifetime. Jesus Christ, next you’ll tell me Yahoo Serious is the Sultan of Brunei (SCRIPT IDEA: “Seriously Sultan,” starring Yahoo Serious and Miley Cyrus in a fish-out-of-water tale of mistaken identity). Anyway, Hogan’s life seemed to be circling the dunny back in 2010 when he was barred from leaving Australia after returning to attend his mother’s funeral (he lives in LA). But the criminal case against him was dropped later that year, and this week, he and the tax office have reportedly settled the bill for an undisclosed fair dinkum.
The terms of the settlement, according to the Australian press, reached after mediation by a former judge, remain confidential, and the Australian Taxation Office declined to comment. A public announcement noted only that an agreement had been negotiated “without admission,” meaning that there was no assignment of wrongdoing to either party.
The first “Crocodile Dundee” movie, which was made with a budget of less than $10 million and focuses on the unlikely romance between an Australian bushman and a New York reporter who goes to the outback to interview him, was released in the United States in 1986 and earned $175 million at the box office. That made it the second most popular film of that year, after “Top Gun,” and it was also a hit not only in Australia, where it made another $50 million, but also around the world, with an estimated total box office of more than $325 million.
As the settlement was announced Mr. Hogan’s lawyer, Andrew Robinson, criticized the tax inquiry as a waste of taxpayers’ money, saying it may have cost more than $20 million. He also suggested that Mr. Hogan, who has largely been inactive in recent years, might soon be back with a new project. “ Who knows, now that this monkey is off his back?” Mr Robinson said. [NYTimes]
Hogan himself was said to have remarked, “Monkey? That’s not a monkey. THIS is a monkey,” at which point he pointed at a koala bear. I’m telling you, the guy’s losing it.
[picture via]
I believe the settlement was 8 oil cans of fosters, 7 crocodile teeth, and 2 didgeridoos, which in American money is 3.8 million dollars
And half of Linda Kozlowski. The good half. To be determined by algorithms not yet recognized by mainstream actuarial science.
The real question is whether the arbitration consisted of bare-knuckles boxing or arm wrestling.
‘That’s not a dismissive wanking gesture; this is – ah, my arthritis!’
So his ploy of getting gay married for a tax rebate finally paid off. More good news for Adam Sandler.
“I see you’ve played knifey-fisty before.”
Do you know who that was?
Crint Eastwood.
No bullshit: As a kid I thought Paul Hogan was Clint Eastwood because of that line. I was dropped on my head a lot.
That’s not a knife.
Paul Hogan: Still doing better financially than Hulk Hogan.
Was’nt this guy 80 when he did Crocodile Dundee?