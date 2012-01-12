Reminder: Watch me dork up the Critic’s Choice Awards tonight via video chat

Senior Editor
01.12.12 23 Comments

In case you don’t get enough of the awkwardness and tortured humor that is me, tonight I’ll be doing a live video chat for Vh-1 and Spreecast for the Critic’s Choice Awards, the only awards show to be co-hosted by a former Frotcast guest (Rob Huebel, with Paul Scheer, to be exact).

The fun starts tonight on Vh-1, and you’ll be able to watch me make a fool of myself become a huge star in the following manner:

BEFORE SHOW STARTS:
Watch @VH1’s #CCMA Red Carpet and Backstage Video Chat Thursday 6pm EST / 3pm PST http://ccma.vh1.com/

WHILE SHOW IS IN PROGRESS:
Get exclusive red carpet & backstage access now as you watch along with the web’s top movie experts. #CCMA http://on.vh1.com/CCMAlive

So check it out. Word on the street is that I’ll be rollin’ dice and keepin’ it real as sh*t with the lovely and talented internet sensation Julieanne Smolinski (aka BoobsRadley), and the Detroit News’s Adam Graham (I hear he hangs dong) starting at approximately 5:30 pt/8:30 et. So, uh, yeah. That’s, like, what’s goin’ on with me and stuff.

