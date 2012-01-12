Reminder: Watch me dork up the Critic’s Choice Awards tonight via video chat

In case you don’t get enough of the awkwardness and tortured humor that is me, tonight I’ll be doing a live video chat for Vh-1 and Spreecast for the Critic’s Choice Awards, the only awards show to be co-hosted by a former Frotcast guest (Rob Huebel, with Paul Scheer, to be exact).
The fun starts tonight on Vh-1, and you’ll be able to watch me
make a fool of myself become a huge star in the following manner:
BEFORE SHOW STARTS:
Watch @VH1’s #CCMA Red Carpet and Backstage Video Chat Thursday 6pm EST / 3pm PST http://ccma.vh1.com/
WHILE SHOW IS IN PROGRESS:
Get exclusive red carpet & backstage access now as you watch along with the web’s top movie experts. #CCMA http://on.vh1.com/CCMAlive
So check it out. Word on the street is that I’ll be rollin’ dice and keepin’ it real as sh*t with the lovely and talented internet sensation Julieanne Smolinski (aka BoobsRadley), and the Detroit News’s Adam Graham (I hear he hangs dong) starting at approximately 5:30 pt/8:30 et. So, uh, yeah. That’s, like, what’s goin’ on with me and stuff.
Is that your most heterosexual picture Vince?
I could get one of me jitzing, that’d probably be more hetero, right? …Right? ….(*sigh*)
Vince probably does rubber guard.
BLINK TWICE AND SAY “KUMQUAT” SO I KNOW YOU’RE THINKING OF ME!
And put on a tie for Christ’s sake!
Vince should go retro. A skinny, leather tie, the tie equivalent of the mullet – part business/part party.
Good god, Spreecast? Maybe I’ll show up naked later. I’ll be the Zangief lookin’ motherfucker.
The Mighty Feklahr is just gonna get forshak-faced and treat this Rommie-coddler like a Thursday Night Football KSK rivebrog! Over/under on how long it takes Him to get banned?
Fuck off
who will you be wearing. i hope it’s andy serkis in a monkey suit
Vince, you will have to work your ass off to be more awkward and less funny than that chick on the red carpet with the laptop. (Sorry if anyone likes her. Just kidding)
How do I do this? I signed up with a fake email and name and everything…do I have to wait until 530?
[www.vh1.com]
<3 u Fek
it crapped out for some reason
Yeah, their webcast is a little shaky
Vince just growled at the internet.
vince is like the weakest sperm right now
Yay Vince is on RIGHT NOW
In a Van Halen “Right Here, Right Now” sort of way? I mean sub-mediocre with a side of yell if that wasn’t clear. F’u Sammy Hagar. F’u.
No but seriously guys, Van Halen sucked overall, just more so later, I mean they were no Montrose!
Vince has to be casting in Laser-Focus. PZHOOOOO!
Fucking beer league hockey night. Is picking up Vancey at the 2h30 mark good enough? Or does he have a wardrobe change from plaid to plaid at some other point?
I wonder how many people are here to see Vince?
None of these people are Vince
Jesus fucking Christ, you animals…