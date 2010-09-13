Resident Evil wins box office by cheating, spawns sequel

The latest, most 3D-est installment of the Resident Evil franchise (having seen the trailer five or six times now, I believe it’s called “Resident Evil: Throwing Stuff At Your Face!”) was the only major release of the weekend, and it topped the box office with $27.7 million, according to early estimates. That was enough reason to spawn a fifth sequel, according to star and wife of the director Milla Jovovich. Oh joy, I can’t wait. However, considering the latest installment was actually the worst of the franchise in terms of attendance, they may need a new gimmick.
In terms of estimated attendance, Afterlife likely ranked last and slightly behind the first movie: Afterlife only seemed more popular due to general ticket price inflation and the movie’s premium for the 3D illusion. 2,062 venues showed the picture in regular 3D, while it ran in IMAX 3D at another 141 venues (Distributor Sony Pictures claims that an accurate 3D breakdown won’t be available until Monday). [BoxofficeMojo]
Maybe make the next one in Smell-o-vision? Just throwing out ideas here. Anyway, I didn’t see the flick, which looked like it might be fun in a really dumb way and didn’t screen for press, but the New York Times did, writing:
“When I first got the script, I thought it was a practical joke,” star Wentworth Miller says in the film’s press notes. He’s probably not the only one.
Heyo! That sounds like a zomBURN to me! (*toilet flush sound effect, fog horn*) Slow and go out there this morning, people, look out for brake lights. Of course, this being the New York Times, they also wrote:
Cannibalizing John Carpenter’s “Thing” and much of the sci-fi-horror canon, “Afterlife” is more moribund than its thronging undead.
DOUBLE ZOMBURN! Aw, sheeit, moribund undead be throngin’, y’all.
Chart via BoxOfficeMojo. These numbers are studio estimates.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Resident Evil: Afterlife
|SGem
|$27,700,000
|–
|3,203
|–
|$8,648
|$27,700,000
|$60
|1
|2
|3
|Takers
|SGem
|$6,100,000
|-43.9%
|2,191
|-15
|$2,784
|$48,105,000
|$32
|3
|3
|1
|The American
|Focus
|$5,896,000
|-55.3%
|2,833
|+10
|$2,081
|$26,731,000
|$20
|2
|4
|2
|Machete
|Fox
|$4,200,000
|-63.2%
|2,678
|+8
|$1,568
|$20,822,000
|$20
|2
|5
|5
|Going the Distance
|WB (NL)
|$3,835,000
|-44.3%
|3,030
|–
|$1,266
|$14,000,000
|$32
|2
|6
|7
|The Other Guys
|Sony
|$3,600,000
|-31.9%
|2,246
|-361
|$1,603
|$112,694,000
|$100
|6
|7
|4
|The Last Exorcism
|LGF
|$3,450,000
|-53.0%
|2,731
|-143
|$1,263
|$38,190,000
|$1.8
|3
|8
|6
|The Expendables
|LGF
|$3,250,000
|-50.9%
|3,058
|-340
|$1,063
|$98,490,000
|$80
|5
|9
|9
|Inception
|WB
|$3,015,000
|-34.1%
|1,583
|-121
|$1,905
|$282,425,000
|$160
|9
|10
|8
|Eat Pray Love
|Sony
|$2,900,000
|-39.6%
|2,339
|-324
|$1,240
|$74,633,000
|$60
|5
|11
|12
|The Switch
|Mira.
|$2,028,000
|-35.0%
|1,595
|-290
|$1,271
|$25,033,000
|$19
|4
Mostly Unrelated: Milla Jovovich singing an acoustic version of her song, “There Ain’t No God for Dogs.” …Multi-pass?
Sadly, I did see this. I think it’s a bad sign of action movies in general, when the fact that it wasn’t palsy, wobbly, jittery, don’t know what a damn tripod is, shaky cam, makes it seem like an action movie work of art. It was super slow motion, and got kind of annoying, but at least I could see what happened. Still… it was dumb fun.
