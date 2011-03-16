Review: Battle Los Angeles. Wow. Someone wrote that.

Battle: Los Angeles. Wow. Someone Wrote That.
The most telling anecdote I can provide about Battle: Los Angeles is that almost every cheese-drenched “dramatic” moment drew raucous laughter from the audience, and trust me, these were no beardy chai sniffers amused by their own detachment. This was a Michael Bay crowd, answering texts during the film and calling each other “f_ggot.” I.e., the target demographic. They weren’t looking for, nor would even probably recognize high art, and even to them, Battle LA‘s earnest attempts at depth were inept to the point of comedy. Can you imagine? That’s like a kindergarten teacher getting clowned by his students. Meanwhile, a less telling anecdote about Battle Los Angeles is that the guy sitting next to me smelled like onions he’d marinated in his own butt.
Hmmm… how much exposition to do here… Aaron Eckhart is a Marine staff sergeant on the eve of his retirement. Aliens invade. Aaron Eckhart is too old for this sh*t. He beats them up and inspires a nation with his heroic chin of valor. Done and done. Battle Los Angeles has been compared many times to Independence Day, for obvious reasons, but there’s one key difference. In Independence Day, we got to know a handful of characters in different places and follow them as their lives became interconnected by DA ALIENZ. In Battlefield LA, we literally get title cards with characters’ names on them like baseball ball cards we’re expected to memorize in the first act. Black Dude With Glasses, starting philosophizer, The Los Angeles People Running from Sh*t. Shoots: right. Screams: towards the Heavens.
Jonathan Liebesman and screenwriter Chris Bertolini’s main strategy for getting us to care about the individual elements in this interchangeable Benneton pastiche of race/age matched at random to Hollywood backstory clichés seems to be the “grandpa joke.” Like if we can just see each character ball busting with his buddies for a few seconds, it will totally humanize them as a someone we should give a sh*t about. Impressive examples of this include:
JOVIAL FELLOW BLACK GUY SOLDIER: (to Eckhart, exhausted after his morning run) Just remember, Sergeant, you’re only as old as you feel!
ECKHART: Then I must be in trouble! Because I can’t feel anything!
[They both laugh]
Wait, what? Why are you in trouble? If you’re as old as you feel, and you can’t feel anything… wouldn’t that make you… zero years old? THESE ARE THE GRANDPA JOKES OF IDIOTS. Another scene, in which Aaron Eckhart shows up to his long-time friend and commanding officer’s office to turn in his retirement papers, begins like this:
ECKHART: Oh, here’s that photo you and I took with a camel. …I mean, YOUR GIRLFRIEND!
[They both laugh]
GET TO THE ROFLCOPTER, THAT IS A KNEE-SLAPPER! And by that I mean if you actually found it funny enough to say out loud, I’d like to use my knee to slap your nuts into your stomach.
At one point, someone else says, “Lenihan, you wouldn’t know your ass from a hot rock!” which makes everyone on screen laugh.
Jesus, where’d these characters meet, Nonsensical Simile School?
From there it’s just a recurring pattern of someone dies, someone cries, everyone gets sad, Aaron Eckhart gives a pep talk, and hope is renewed. Like Independence Day, the aliens show up looking invincible, with superior firepower and almost impossible to kill. Our first status update before the battle is, “so far the aliens have inflicted great damage on the ground, but the assumption is that without an air force, we’ll be able to rule the air.”
Wait, you mean the same aliens who came here from space, those aliens? Yes, I can totally see why you’d assume they don’t have an air force. Solid logic there, supposedly-logical military guy.
Luckily, just when all hope looks lost, Aaron Eckhart discovers (and by discovers I mean blurts out at random) a hypothetical weakness that could TURN THIS WHOLE THING AROUND! And finally give us humans a fightin’ chance! And you know his plan will work because we’re already two thirds of the way into the movie and they don’t have time to introduce anything else.
Oh wait, there’s one other conflict I forgot: Aaron Eckhart’s character has, and you’ll never believe this, a deep dark secret. Apparently he got a bunch of his Marines killed in Afghanistan, probably by being too much of a handsome, cleft-chinned cowboy. And when he takes over a new platoon, the guys he has to lead are freaked out. Oh boy, I smell another dramatic pep talk!
Listen, soldier. Aaron Eckhart would gladly trade his life for anyone one of those dead Marines in a heartbeat. But he can’t. Because leaders have to make decisions, and sometimes those decisions GET PEOPLE KILLED! BUT MAKING THOSE TOUGH DECISIONS IS WHAT BEING A PREPOSTEROUSLY HANDSOME SOLDIER IS ALL ABOUT! It ain’t fair, but LIFE AIN’T FAIR! Sergeant Eckhart did his job, and now those Marines are dead and he’s here, “like the punchline to some bad joke.”
The highlight of the movie was hearing how hard everyone laughed at “punchline to a bad joke.” Meta.
I know this is long, but just one more scene. A little Mexican boy watches his Mexican father die, and now he’s crying because half this movie is people crying about people who just died (even though like a million people die in the first act and you’d think they’d become desensitized to it just a little, most of them being soldiers and all). Aaron Eckhart proceeds to gives the kid a pep talk that is almost a word-for-word recreation of Patton Oswalt’s bit about cops:
In the movie, Aaron Eckhart seriously says to the kid, “You’re gonna be my big brave Marine. That’s right, you’re gonna be my big brave Marine, and do you know why? …That’s right, because Marines don’t quit.”
My God, that is some awesomely cheesy cheese right there. I want to fill that full of jalapeños and use tortilla chips to scoop it out of Aaron Eckhart’s chin dimple. If only there had been a few more gloriously terrible pep talks like this one, Battle: Los Angeles might have reached Jonah Hexian levels of delicious suckitude. But sadly, there were like 40 boring minutes of people running from stuff in shaky cam. Is there anyone who honestly enjoys shaky cam? Enough.
GRADE: B+ for almost sucking hard enough to make it tolerable, D for the attempt at a real movie.
Watching this from the alien point of view would have been much better. Our pep talks usually go something like, “GET THAT DEAD HOOKER OFF THE BRIDGE, WE ARE TRYING TO ERADICATE THESE BARBARIANS! DOR SHO GHA! PUT OUT THAT MERKIN FIRE!”
Was Michelle Rodriguez a tough Latina with no fear? I bet she was a tough Latina with no fear.
Sgt. Hardcore Latina: “You remind me of my brother. He never smiles either (when he fights an interstellar war that threatens the existence of the human race).”
I do love that.
“well they dont have an airforce so its cool” military intelligence
“they flew here from space” random guy
“i don’t get ya.”
I really loved when Sgt. Latina (USAF) provides a sit-rep via live-streaming CNN.com on a computer from a random house inside the LA battlefield.
Staff Sgt. Chin Dimple actually asks how’d you get that thing to work? Like one of the manatees that wrote this realized how ridiculous it was for there to be internet and power. But they quickly move on to watching the video, because fuck logic. There are aliens out there.
I love the notion in these movies when the military stops everything they’re doing to help out a small group of stragglers too dumb to get out of the way of an alien insurrection. Makes me wish humanity wass extinguished quicker.
*calls up studios with pitch for Battle: Tijuana*
Gawdammit, no mention of a Goldblum type up there, who am I supposed to identify with? Huh?
I mean I’d go with Rodriguez but I fear she has more robust genitalia.
I actually took the time last Friday out of my busy schedule of bottling and huffing my own home made Jenkem to watch this at the suggestion of a friend. Much like my night would have been otherwise, I don’t remember what happened, people who I thought were dead turned out to be alive and every time somebody tried to be sincere or emotional, I wanted to gut myself with a discarded soup can lid. But at least there was less vomiting, so…..
@Chef – I was thinking the same thing. Battle: Cali, Col., Monrovia, Lib. or Kabul, Afg. would probably be awesome…Rebels, militias or cartels unite to scare the shit out of aliens.
There’s no need for cheesy cheese speeches when your soldiers are crazy fucking rebels.
Lets not even talk about the alien autopsy that went from “okay we’re about to find out how to kill these fuckers” to “I hope this thing just wakes up and ends this bullshit!”
Plus the dialog was straight cheese wiz.
I really wanted to discuss the autopsy scene, but I didn’t want to make you guys read a 1400-word review. I like how he’s just randomly stabbing organs. “Oh shit, he jizzed on me, don’t shoot them there!”
There’s an intriguing line in the Empire review where it’s mentioned that in one scene you can see an alien drag a wounded comrade out of the line of fire. I missed that bit myself. Writing this from the invading alien’s POV might have made it more interesting.
That shitshow was so fucking unrealistic. Those chicks the marines were drinking with in the beginning didn’t even have skunk hair. Also, you knew they were all correct about that one dude still being a virgin, because if he wasn’t he would of already given a serious explanation of one of his tattoos to that whole group of flesh scuttles like yesterday.
Charlie Bronze, I happened to catch that and was intrigued myself – I think the theme of it fit in w/ one of the comments that a marine made on the roof: ‘look they are following orders, these poor alienz are gruntz like us’.
It was when they were fighting on the bridge after driving down the freeway in a bus for several miles, unnoticed
When I say ‘It was when….’, I mean the shot where the alien was saving his wounded bro.